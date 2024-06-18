Rainbow Six Siege players praise how Valorant counters MnK cheaters on consoles

Valorant devs are banning players using mouse and keyboard to play the beta on consoles – and Rainbow 6 players are asking what’s taking Ubisoft so long to do the same.

Rainbow Six Siege has been plagued by players using XIM devices, that allow mouse and keyboard to be used on consoles. This was considered akin to cheating against players using controllers, who were at a major disadvantage.

With R6’s Y8S1.2 patch, Ubisoft introduced Mousetrap penalty to counter this issue, but Ubisoft never banned these cheaters for using XIM. Instead, the penalty added an input lag for mouse and keyboard players on consoles.

At the time of writing, it’s been only four days since Valorant’s console beta dropped and devs are taking strict actions against XIM cheaters – by instantly banning them. Players in the R6 subreddit are in full praise of this, while asking, “What does Ubisoft have been doing for years?”

One player said, “Love how it just terminates the match instead of playing it out.” This means when a cheater using XIM is detected, the entire match is canceled. This works similarly when a cheater gets detected and banned live on PCs.

Another player said: “I wish all ranked fps games did this. Valorant been a lot better than CS2 because of the cheater difference.”

One player feels Ubisoft is too reliant on microtransactions and the new membership feature. They commented: “They literally allow detected cheaters to just roam free that’s what mousetrap is. We won’t ban you because you might spend more money.”

There’s no doubt a mouse and keyboard combo will always be superior to controllers, especially for competitive games like Rainbow 6 or Valorant. Another player added: “Anyone that uses xims on any games should get IP banned or console banned.”