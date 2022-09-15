Rainbow Six Operation Brutal Swarm battle pass details: All rewards & challenges

Rainbow Six Operation Brutal Swarm has launched, and that means there’s a new battle pass to grind. We’ve got the full list of rewards you can get right here, as well as how you can blaze through the grind quicker with challenges.

Rainbow Six Year 7 is continuing with Operation Brutal Swarm, including new operator Grim along with a host of balance changes to recoil and more.

If you’re experimenting with everything new, you’ll likely be grinding out some battle pass goodies along the way. The Brutal Swarm battle pass contains plenty of rewards pertaining to the new season with a big focus on Nighthaven.

Learn all there is to know about the Rainbow Six Operation Brutal Swarm battle pass right here, including all the rewards and challenges on offer.

How much does the Brutal Swarm battle pass cost?

The Rainbow Six Operation Brutal Swarm battle pass comes with two versions: Free and Premium.

As described, the Free pass doesn’t cost a cent. It doesn’t limit your progression in any way either ⁠— you’ll still have access to all the challenges ⁠— but you’ll get limited rewards for grinding.

The Premium pass, which costs 1200 R6 Credits (and you earn some of it back through the pass), is your bet to get your hands on everything. Not only do you get a slight experience boost, but you can get early access to new operator Grim and all the rewards.

If you change your mind mid-season and want to upgrade your Brutal Swarm battle pass, you can do so and retroactively earn all the rewards ⁠— there’s no need to restart the grind. This is a smart move if you’re not sure how much Siege you’ll play across the season.

What rewards are in the Brutal Swarm battle pass?

The Rainbow Six Operation Brutal Swarm battle pass is pretty much no different to other seasons. Players can unlock new operator and weapon skins, Alpha and Bravo packs, Renown boosters, and more.

Those using the Free pass won’t have access to the full spread. Usually, there’s only some mismatched headgear and uniforms, a gun skin or two, as well as some charms. Those who buy the Premium pass and grind to Tier 100 will get everything.

There is a heavy focus on the controversial Nighthaven group in this battle pass, so you’ll be able to find cosmetics for its members including: Ace, Aruni, Ela, Finka, Grim, IQ, Kali, Osa, Pulse, Smoke, and Wamai. There are also skins for non-Nighthaven members Nokk and Thatcher.

Ubisoft Nighthaven’s operators all feature in the Brutal Swarm battle pass.

Once you hit Tier 100, there’s still bonus rewards on offer. You can earn an Alpha pack for every five Tiers you grind past that point, so there’s no need to stop playing and wait for next season.

Brutal Swarm battle pass challenges

There are personal and group challenges to complete as part of the Operation Brutal Swarm battle pass in Rainbow Six. As long as you contribute a tiny bit to the group challenge, you’ll earn the XP once the goal is met.

These challenges are a great way to get through the battle pass. One challenge gives enough XP to nearly progress an entire Tier, so it’s worth hitting those goals. They change every two weeks, so be sure to check back every fortnight for a new set unique to you.

The Rainbow Six Operation Brutal Swarm battle pass will expire on December 6, 2022, according to the in-game timer.

This is likely when Rainbow Six Year 7 Season 4 will drop on live servers, so expect to hear plenty of news in the lead up.