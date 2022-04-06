Rainbow Six Mobile pre-registration: How to sign-up for Siege beta

Rainbow Six Mobile is on the way, bringing the popular Siege experience to handheld devices. If you want to take part in beta testing early, you’ll need to pre-register with Ubisoft. Here’s how you can do just that.

Rainbow Six Mobile is bringing Siege, the complex tactical FPS, to handheld devices in 2022. It’s no small undertaking, with Ubisoft trying to stay as true to the PC and console experience while also optimizing the game’s performance for mobile.

In that, there’s a lot of testing that needs to be done. So, players can pre-register for Rainbow Six Mobile beta tests and early access to the game. If you want to get involved early, here’s how.

How to pre-register for Rainbow Six Mobile

Pre-registering for Rainbow Six Mobile access is easy, although Ubisoft will be asking a few questions of you along the way. Here’s what you need to know.

Go to the Rainbow Six Mobile website Choose your platform: Android or iOS Click Register Log into your Ubisoft account Answer some questions about previous games you’ve played You’re all done ⁠— now just wait for Ubisoft to give you early access!

It’s likely Ubisoft is vetting players who have mobile FPS experience to get early access, so if you do, you’re in luck. Be sure to answer those questions truthfully if you want to get to the front of the line.

When does the Rainbow Six Mobile beta launch?

Ubisoft has not revealed any details about the Rainbow Six Mobile beta in terms of timing or platforms. While both Android and iOS users can sign up, whether both will get access at the same time remains to be seen.

However, after the game’s April 5 reveal, Ubisoft promised: “In the upcoming weeks, we will start running the first of many live tests and will be asking for your feedback on how we can improve the game.”

So, if you’re keen to hop on board, be sure to pre-register as early as possible so you can get in from Day 1.