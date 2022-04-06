All confirmed Operators and maps for Rainbow Six Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile is coming and bringing Operators and maps from Siege with it. The handheld tactical FPS will be leaning on its PC and console counterpart for characters and more: Here’s the full list of confirmed options for launch.

Rainbow Six Mobile is launching later in 2022, bringing the Siege experience to more players globally thanks to its handheld portability.

That includes plenty of classic Siege Operators and maps, which some players will be introduced to for the first time.

If you’re looking for a list of playable characters in Rainbow Six Mobile ⁠— just to check your main is being ported over ⁠— we’ve got you covered with a full list of confirmed Operators and maps right here.

Advertisement

Rainbow Six Mobile: All confirmed Operators

Currently, Ubisoft has confirmed a total of 10 Operators will be available on launch in Rainbow Six Mobile. This includes five attackers and five defenders, which is handy considering Siege is a five-versus-five game.

However, as launch nears, expect Ubisoft to confirm a bigger roster so there’s a bit more flexibility in those picks:

Ash

Bandit

Caveira

Hibana

Mute

Sledge

Smoke

Thermite

Twitch

Valkyrie

Rainbow Six Mobile: All confirmed maps

Currently, there’s only two maps coming to Rainbow Six Mobile. However, in Ubisoft’s words, “classified information about upcoming maps will soon be revealed to all”.

Here are those maps that we know of so far:

Bank

Border

Both Bank and Border have undergone some renovations to be better for mobile players.

Advertisement

“We took iconic maps like Bank and Border and tightened them for mobile, doing things like removing ladders and adding more lighting to improve how players navigate around the map. It really feels like it’s Siege in your hands,” Production Manager Sue Peterson told Dexerto.

We will keep you updated with the full list of Operators and maps confirmed for Rainbow Six Mobile as launch approaches.