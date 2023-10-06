Forza Motorsport players slam “half-finished” game’s live service model

Forza Motorsport players are slamming the game’s live service model as the reason for the game’s “half-finished” features.

Forza Motorsport’s release was hotly anticipated after years of waiting from players for a new Motorsport entry in the Forza franchise after Horizon has hogged all the spotlight.

But now Motorsport is back with a reboot with Turn 10 bringing along its experiences of developing the wildly successful Horizon spinoff, bringing along its live service game model with it.

However, despite the excitement of the anticipated reboot and positive reviews, Forza Motorsport is now being criticized for its live service model, which is producing “half-finished” games with features missing.

In a post on the Forza subreddit, players criticized the game’s lack of features, pinning it to the new live-service game model the devs decided to take Forza Motorsport in.

“It’s become painfully obvious that most AAA games nowadays, especially Microsoft games, release in a half-finished, feature-stripped, unoptimized state,” one player said in their post.

“Seems it’s obviously intentional for the purpose of micro transactions/paid DLC. I would assume most of these features are already completed but just stripped in order to trickle content to maximize player retention, because if not what the f*** is taking six – seven years to develop?”

Many other players agreed in the comments, with one saying, “Every company is vying to create the one game you’re supposed to play forever and dump your money into.” However, this isn’t the general consensus from Forza players, as many were perfectly happy with the game.

Another post on the subreddit said, “Honestly haven’t had an issue with this game and it already feels like a pretty big step up from Forza Motorsport 7, but it seems like no on else enjoys it and are just trying to find reasons to dislike it.”