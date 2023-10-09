Forza Motorsport fans hail “phenomenal” multiplayer as best yet

Over the first week since its early access launch, Forza Motorsport players have gotten stuck into its newly revamped multiplayer and have fallen in love with what it has to offer.

When it comes to online racing the Forza series doesn’t have the best reputation. That’s not because of lag, glitches, or server issues but rather because the standards of racing have been so poor.

However, Forza Motorsport‘s revamped multiplayer switches up the formula and introduces mechanics like race weekends, a penalty system, and even pit strategies. As noted in our review, these changes are amongst the most significant the new entry has to offer.

The addition of these core racing mechanics has gone down extremely well with fans universally praising the effect they’ve had.

Forza Motorsport’s revamped multiplayer proves fan favorite

The revamped multiplayer for Forza Motorsport has proven popular with many drivers being impressed by how much the racing standards in online races have improved this year.

One Reddit post from a competitive racer with experience playing iRacing and Asseto Corsa admitted: “Have to admit, I was sceptical.. It’s not perfect, but the online multiplayer experience so far has been phenomenal!”

OP continued to praise Forza Motorsport’s impressive level of driving, respect, and clean racing. This contrasted greatly with what they expected which was the usual Forza turn one pile-ups and crashes.

“Agreed, the multiplayer is sensational. Every race I’ve played in my 18h online so far has been clean and respectful. There’s been some crashes here and there, but nothing intentional, only the product of good hard racing,” one player replied agreeing with the post.

The praise continued with another fan responding: “I agree, the multiplayer is excellent. it works almost flawlessly for me at least on day one, it’s impressive…”

Despite the recognition of Forza’s improved racing some are skeptical it will last: “Yeah the online is great. We’ll see if that holds true once the flood gates open on the 10th.”

October 10 is Forza Motorsport’s official release date and when regular Xbox Game Pass owners will be able to play. Only time will tell if this fan’s concerns are valid and an influx of new players undoes Turn 10’s good work.