Overwatch is a video game with a universe like no other. Packed to the brim with fascinating lore, unique skins and fantastical characters, there’s a lot to get your head around. So, just how well do you know Overwatch? This quiz will let you know.

Overwatch has been around since 2016, and its crazy world has snowballed into a fully fledged story all of its own. There’s extensive lore, colorful characters and stunning maps to occupy our time with, and that’s before we even get into the actual gameplay!

With a three different roles – Tank, DPS and Support – boasting a huge selection of abilities and weaponry, remembering who can do what can be quite the task. What’s the name of D.Va’s gun again? Or Mercy’s staff? Sure a quick Google will tell you, but that’s cheating.

Instead, if you really want to prove to yourself and your friends that you are the guru of all things Overwatch, then this is the quiz for you. We cover everything from maps to lore, from abilities to skins and so much more.

So, are you ready to take on the quiz of a lifetime? The future of the planet (well, maybe more your reputation as the most superior Overwatch player) is on the line!

Take our Overwatch quiz!

It’s hardly a secret that Overwatch fans are some of the most passionate gamers out there. Every day we see new skin concepts, cosplays and beautiful fan art that serve as reminders that, while some argue the esports side of Blizzard’s flagship FPS is dead, the community are still very much alive and kicking.

Now, while we might usually say ‘all eyes turn to Blizzard for Overwatch 2 content’, sadly you’ll be waiting for a while after Blizzard announced that the game is not going to release until 2021.

