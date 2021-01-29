 How much do you really know about Call of Duty? Ultimate CoD quiz - Dexerto
How much do you really know about Call of Duty? Ultimate CoD quiz

Published: 29/Jan/2021 17:17

by Jacob Hale
Call of Duty is, without a doubt, one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world. With a new release every year for almost two decades, it’s become a global phenomenon, but how much do you really know about the hit FPS?

Since the early 2000’s, Call of Duty has become an absolute behemoth in the gaming world, achieving levels of success most other popular games could only dream of.

As such, it’s built itself a dedicated fanbase that buys every game and grinds each year to become the best player possible, whether that be at a regular multiplayer level or even playing competitively against players around the world.

We’ve been through countless campaign missions, fought off hordes of Zombies, dropped tactical nukes, and fought through a multitude of prestiges — but how much of that do you really remember? Put your knowledge of all things Call of Duty with this ultimate CoD quiz.

How well you do in this test will show just how much you know about the Call of Duty franchise, and prove whether you’re the bot in your squad or a world champion in the making.

At the time of writing, Call of Duty fans are looking forward to Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2, bringing a bunch of new content to the game, including a rumored new Warzone map to completely shake up the battle royale mode.

Regardless of what you love about Call of Duty, there should be something for everyone — so be sure to keep tabs on it all with Dexerto.

Scump calls out pros over “glorified scrims” CDL Kickoff Classic tweets

Published: 29/Jan/2021 16:33

by Jacob Hale
Scump OpTic Chicago Call of Duty League
Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League OpTic Gaming Scump

OpTic Chicago’s Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has called out his fellow pros calling the CDL Kickoff Classic “glorified scrims,” saying it’s a “pussy perspective.”

The CDL Kickoff Classic was the first time fans got to see competitive Call of Duty matches in the 2021 Black Ops Cold War season, with each franchise playing one match against some of their biggest rivals.

There were a bunch of exciting matches and even some surprise results, firmly setting the tone for what should hopefully be a good year of Call of Duty League action.

That said, since there was no real reward behind this event — no prize money, no League seeding — some players perhaps didn’t take it too seriously. And Scump wasn’t impressed.

Scump chicago huntsmen cdl 2020
Call of Duty League
Scump clearly wants to prove something this season.

While discussing the kickoff event with fellow OpTic members Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez, Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards, and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper, Hitch mentioned Clayster’s tweet (below), which called the matches a “scrim.”

Scump didn’t take kindly to this, and immediately called out Clay and any other pros with the same mindset during episode 10 of the OpTic podcast.

“What a pussy perspective,” he exclaimed, making everyone laugh despite how serious he was being. “If you don’t want to win anything when the public eye is watching you… ‘Glorified scrim?’ No, it’s not.”

Explaining his point, Scump added: “This is the first match of the season. You want to set the tone with your team to carry out for the rest of the season. If you go out there and lose, your practice isn’t working.”

Topic starts at 11:03

Finally, he made the point that he just doesn’t understand the rationale behind the ‘glorified scrims’ sentiment. “I don’t understand how people would go into it with the mindset of ‘I don’t want to win this match.’ We went in [wanting] to win this match, especially because it was 100 Thieves.”

Clayster could understandably have had similar thoughts, taking his New York Subliners side to battle against the world championship Dallas Empire team that dropped him. Alas, it seems that wasn’t the case.

While there technically might not have been any real ‘meaning’ behind these matches, there’s no doubt Scump and his OpTic side went into it with a fire in their belly — and that should give fans a lot to be excited for as the season kicks off.