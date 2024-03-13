Stephen A. Smith chooses classic CoD map for 1v1 destination: “I know Call of Duty”

Stephen A. Smith took a Call of Duty question on his show, and he did not disappoint after 100 Thieves posed an age-old gaming conundrum.

Stephen A. Smith has used his YouTube show as a way to talk about topics outside of sports and often ventures onto social media to take questions directly from his audience.

The sports pundit has been asked about classic cartoons and is often roped into answering questions about classic games that he doesn’t seem to recognize, like Pokemon.

Smith’s most recent crossover with gaming came in the form of a question from 100 Thieves about Call of Duty.

Stephen A. Smith favorite CoD 1v1 map

Unlike with Pokemon, Smith seems to know about Call of Duty and was able to pick between Nuketown and Rust as his preferred 1v1 COD map

“It’s Call of Duty, y’all didn’t think I knew that did y’all? I know this… I’m going to tell you this, Rust is what I like. It looks like a town that’s hardcore, that’s ready to handle business,” he said.

Whether Smith has ever faced off in a fight on the CoD map remains to be seen as the veteran broadcaster seemed to be describing what he saw in the photos versus the in-game map.

“This looks like kids going to a school house,” Smith said about the Nuketown photo.

Some brands and viewers have tried to trick the commentator when asking him pop culture and gaming questions over social media in the past, but Smith seemed to have somewhat of a handle on the subject matter for this Call of Duty question.

Much like how he can sometimes talk about his lack of knowledge in certain sports niches, like baseball and hockey, Smith picked one of the classic 1v1 CoD maps that the community loves.