Genius idea could “revive” Call of Duty with real-life maps

This fan’s viral franchise-reviving idea for Call of Duty involves a partnership with Google Maps to bring maps to locations near you.

While Call of Duty set the standard for blazing fast-paced multiplayer experiences, the franchise certainly lags in other areas. Notably, the scene is missing a lot of creator-inspired content.

Games like Fortnite and Halo let players create their own worlds for multiplayer mayhem. Meanwhile, the CoD franchise has seen players duke it out on similarly structured or even returning maps for decades. This trend has left fans wanting more, including one player’s wild idea that puts the power into the community’s hands.

Shared to Twitter/X, a player cooked up a wild collab idea — CoD and Google Maps working together to let players create their own maps.

“Call of Duty should collab with Google Maps and let players design maps around their own neighborhoods,” the player proposed.

“They could bring in a community voting section where players can choose maps that are put forward by creators into a real multiplayer playlist,” they continued.

The idea itself was met with division, as a few of the replies liked the idea. However, many of the concerns were related to player safety with creating playable CoD maps in their local areas.

The poster admitted: “Of course, in practice, it would not work, but it’s still fun to think about playing Headquarters in your own local pub.”