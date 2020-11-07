 Summit1G hit by 1G curse in reverse with worst PUBG death of all time - Dexerto
PUBG

Summit1G hit by 1G curse in reverse with worst PUBG death of all time

Published: 7/Nov/2020 19:46

by Alan Bernal
summit1g pubg
PUBG / Summit1G Twitch

The curse of the 1G strikes back, as popular streamer Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar can be seen laughing off an unfortunate in-game PUBG death that’s reminiscent of his infamous CSGO snafu.

The “1G curse” originated in 2016, when Summit was playing for Splyce at DreamHack Austin in a group stage elimination match against CLG. While the player managed to get the last kill to wrap-up the game, he accidentally perished stepping over a fire while on his way to defuse the undefended objective .

Thus a meme was born and the ‘summit 1G molotov’ incident was later enshrined as the Worst CS:GO Play of the Decade in an unofficial poll.

Unlike the original meme that was forged from the fires of failure many years ago, this time, the streamer took a plunge in PUBG’s rivers but wasn’t quite paying attention to the meter that tells him how long he has left to be underwater.

Avoiding the death traps on Sosnovka bridges on Erangel, Summit pivoted his team to the water below to safely make it to one of the last circles.

It wasn’t a bad idea either; going through the water would have let his team avoid bridge campers while also giving them moderate protection from squads looking toward the banks for stragglers.

He advised his team to go underwater which gives them a bit of a speed boost while swimming and lets them avoid getting attacked. Unfortunately, summit went a bit too deep for his own good.

PUBG
Summit plunged to his death in PUBG trying to avoid pesky bridge campers.

Before he knew it, the streamer’s in-game character was out of breath and his HP bar was sinking before everyone’s very eyes, all while the realization of the epic collapse in judgement was starting to settle in.

Just like in 2016, when he forgot about his thrown molotov that ultimately killed him, this time he forgot to keep track of his underwater meter, cutting his PUBG match short.

The reverse-1G will keep the meme alive for now, seeing as it’s a humble reminder of the insane predicaments that summit can get himself into.

FIFA

How to complete Isco Road to the Final SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 7/Nov/2020 18:14 Updated: 7/Nov/2020 19:33

by Bill Cooney
Isco RTTF SBC
EA Sports

EA SPORTS have released another Road to the Final SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, this time for Real Madrid midfielder Isco, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it.

The valuable RTTF event cards are finally in FIFA 21 for the Champion’s League, and the latest SBC features the one and only Isco from Real Madrid. The Spanish CAM sees a decent overall rating boost up to an 86.

Let’s take a look at stats for the new card, along with the challenges and how to complete them:

Isco Road to the Final SBC stats

Isco Road to the Final SBC card stats
FUTBIN
Stats for Isco’s RTTF SBC card.

Isco is normally an 84 OVR, but he does get some nice stat boosts for his Road to the Final SBC card. Definitely worth noting is that 91 Dribbling, combined with an 84 Passing, means he can provide a lot on the offensive end.

His Physical stats are lacking though, to say the very least – as a 62 Physicality leaves a bit to be desired. He does see a small increase in every stat, but unless you’re a big Real Madrid or Isco fan, the physical stats might make you think twice.

Isco Road to the Final SBC requirements

There are two different challenges to complete in order to grab Isco’s new Road to the Final card, which have a current combined cost of about 66,000 – 77,000 coins, depending on your platform.

Real Madrid

  • Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Isco Real Madrid SBC solution
FUTBIN
Cheap solution for Isco’s Real Madrid challenge.

Top Form

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Isco Top Form Solution
FUTBIN
Solution for Isco’s Top Form SBC in FIFA 21.

Is this SBC worth doing?

Judging by the current in-game stats on this RTTF card, Isco might not be one that a lot of players look at as a mainstay in their squad. However, all that said, Real Madrid are always favored to go deep in the Champions League, which means this card most likely will continue to get boosted, making it a lot more worthwhile in the long run.

It’s also at least 10,000 cheaper than the Mason Mount RTTF SBC that also just came out, and since Real Madrid will likely go further in the UCL than Chelsea, this one might be a sneaky one to do right now.

Whatever you choose to do, you’ll have one week until it expires on November 14 to make your decision. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest Road to the Final SBCs, Requirements, and more.