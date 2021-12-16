PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes guide: How to get free gear

PUBG Mobile fans, rejoice! We’ve put together a handy guide on how to get free gear in-game via redeemable codes. Here’s how to get yours now.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, otherwise known as PUBG, released a mobile version of its game back in 2018.

Being one of the first major battle royale players, PUBG has amassed a truly loyal fanbase over the years, and they’re giving back with some free gear on PUBG Mobile.

Here’s a handy guide on how to redeem these codes and get free gear in the BR mobile game.

PUBG Mobile codes

The codes below are all redeemable for free gear and other items in PUBG Mobile. Instructions on how to enter these codes can be found below.

We will keep this list updated as new codes come available, so be sure and check back often to see what new gear you can snag!

PUBG Redemption Codes 99GLVNTDFA E4ERQA3QF6 C2GXEP85BP EBGURMTDOKS BBKTZEZET3

How to redeem free gear in PUBG Mobile

Redeeming codes for free gear in PUBG Mobile couldn’t be easier. Just follow these short few steps, making sure you have access to a web browser, and you’ll be on your way to free stuff!

Visit the redemption webpage for PUBG Mobile codes Enter your character ID in the space provided Enter one of the redemption codes from above in the middle slot Enter the verification code, which should be different each time Lastly, hit Redeem and make sure the page properly uploads

Once you’ve done all of this, you should be able to see your brand-new gear inside the game in your Mail.

If it doesn’t show up, try repeating these steps!

Otherwise, stay tuned for more news and updates from PUBG, here at Dexerto!