PUBG: Battlegrounds is going free-to-play in 2022

Moving into the same space as Apex Legends, Warzone, and Fortnite, PUBG announced at The Game Awards that the battle royale is going free-to-play in 2022.

Having released all the way back in 2017, PUBG is famous for originally popularizing the battle royale genre, a space that now holds some of the biggest titles in gaming.

However, unlike the majority of its competitors, PUBG has always charged an upfront cost to purchase the game. Although this was widely accepted back in 2017, the release of Warzone and Apex Legends has made this model somewhat outdated.

PUBG announces move to free-to-play in January

During The Game Awards on December 10, PUBG announced that the battle royale was going free-to-play on January 12, 2022.

The reveal came alongside a trailer outlining everything the game has to offer, including its eight total maps and improved graphics since release.

Become the lone survivor when @PUBG Battlegrounds goes Free-to-Play on January 12! Prepare yourselves for the ultimate life-or-death battle royale experience: Pre-register now at https://t.co/qLc3JP4YDQ. #TheGameAwards #PUBGforAll pic.twitter.com/YHHtmWQdr9 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021

It’s worth noting you can pre-register for the free-to-play launch ahead of time on the PUBG website. This will ensure you can jump into the action the second the update goes live.

Not only that, if you invite three friends to pre-register, you’ll be rewarded with a unique set of unlocks, including a Highside Slick Helmet, an Iron G-Coin Box, and a mystery bonus reward.

So, if you’re a battle royale fan who was put off PUBG by the upfront costs, it may be time to give it a try in 2022.