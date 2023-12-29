BLACKPINK split with YG Entertainment for solo contracts

Hugely-success K-pop group BLACKPINK have reupped their group contract with YG Entertainment but not their individual contracts.

One of the biggest K-pop groups on the planet, BLACKPINK has toured the world and brought their infectious music to every corner and culture. From The Album to Born Pink, their work certainly speaks for itself, a demonstration of the best in pop music.

As a four-member collective, they have left their mark and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Signed to YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK looks to embark on a new adventure as their contracts were recently renegotiated.

Article continues after ad

While they will remain a group together, the four members — Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé — look to expand their horizons and venture out on their own for various opportunities.

Article continues after ad

Wikimedia Commons, Delicato Blackpink performs at the Walking Festival

BLACKPINK eyes solo careers in 2024

BLACKPINK will be heading out on their own, at least according to reports out of South Korea.

In an official statement, YG Entertainment confirmed the firm will re-up a group contract but that they “agreed not to proceed with a separate additional contract for individual activities.”

Article continues after ad

The company then made it clear they would “do our best to support Blackpink’s activities, and we will warmly support the members’ individual activities.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Recently, Jennie officially confirmed she had formed her own agency called OA (ODD ATELIER).

She took to Instagram with a heartfelt note. “This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received,” she wrote, adding how excited she was for her “solo journey” in 2024.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, BLACKPINK,” she said.

As far as the other band members, no official announcements or confirmations have been made about what their solo careers will look like. Regardless of where they go next, BLACKPINK is bound to continue its global domination.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.