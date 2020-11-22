Blatant PUBG cheater gets banned by a dev live on Twitch - Dexerto

A known cheater in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds managed to get hit by the banhammer while he was streaming live on Twitch, creating a wave of cheers among community members.

The Twitch account under question goes by the name of ‘vesprine,’ but the player himself is widely known in PUBG lobbies and online communities for perpetually making new accounts just to use cheats.

“He keeps resurfacing. Same guy over and over. He tries to join Plausible and gets insta-banned,” Reddit user ‘The-Basic-Bro’ said. “He needs a hardware ban at this point. He legitimately cheats non-stop… He has joined looking for squad groups on Reddit and the last two times I have called him out and disgraced him and had him banned.”

While some players want to see more stringent action taken against the player, PUBG Community Manager who goes by ‘Hawkinz’ did his part to stymie the cheater’s effect on the game.

During one of his streams, the player had resurfaced to show off more PUBG gameplay supplemented by the use of in-game hacks.

In the middle of his broadcast, he got a notification in PUBG that read: “Restricted Account – Your session will be terminated due to use of hacks.” Though not much has survived the Twitch account since he was banned, a screengrab by user ‘701dirty’ immortalized Hawkinz’s incredible response as the moment played out.

According to 701Dirty, the ban happened shortly after over a hundred people clipped and reported the streamer while he was playing.

Read more: Summit1G hit by 1G curse in reverse with worst PUBG death of all time

“A few hours later over 100 people clipping and (saying) they got one of his accounts,” 701Dirty wrote. “I saw him have two accounts banned after matches and he tried logging into several already banned accounts… crazy.”

Since its launch, PUBG’s servers have been swarming with hackers that have put a damper on the once-dominant battle royale.

Read more: Shroud claims adding bots will actually improve PUBG

The developers have issued multiple ban waves since the game’s launch in 2017, but are still combating the prevalence of cheaters years later.

Unfortunately, unless more meaningful action against PUBG’s hackers is taken, players like vesprine are going to continue to ruin matches, get banned, then reappear under another name.