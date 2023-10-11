The Fae will whisk you away to the Wilds with this D&D Prime Day deal 

Pick up the Faewild-set D&D adventure The Wild Beyond the Witchlight for a 43% discount in Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight has dropped from its usual price of $49.95, all the way down to $28.65. This places the sourcebook comfortably among the cheapest Prime Day D&D deals.

With a discount of -43%, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is substantially cheaper than its usual cost. In fact, this sale is just a dollar shy of the book’s lowest-ever price on Amazon, making this the perfect time to pick it up and get lost in its pages.

The Wilds Beyond the Witchlight gained a lot of attention on its first release, and for good reason. This is a very atypical D&D sourcebook, one that foregrounds whimsical adventure and peaceful resolutions over dynamic combat. In fact, while there are many combat encounters within the pages of this book, every single one of them is optional. As a potentially pacifistic campaign, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight stands out among some of its grimmer book brethren.

If you want to take part in a D&D adventure that stands apart from the pack or love the otherworldly and enchanting world of the Fae, this is absolutely the D&D Prime Day deal for you.

