This Deluxe D&D prime deal is an unforgettable campaign right out of the box

A real treasure among D&D Prime Day deals, Shadow of The Dragon Queen Deluxe Edition packages a D&D 5e Sourcebook, DM screen, and board game into one incredible deal.

Shadow of The Dragon Queen Deluxe Edition is one of D&D’s highest-quality releases in recent memory. With a whopping 35% discount, this special edition is no longer an extravagant purchase and has suddenly become as affordable as a regular 5e sourcebook.

This isn’t just some run-of-the-mill discount either. Prime Day is bringing the biggest discount that Dragonlance: Shadow of The Dragon Queen Deluxe Edition has ever received. No previous deal has rivaled this precipitous drop from $99.99 to $64.99.

While D&D 5e certainly has its share of sourcebooks by now, Shadow of The Dragon Queen Comes with real pedigree behind it. In spite of a less-than-stellar reception to some of 5E’s recent reimaginings like Spelljammer, Dragonlance: Shadow of The Dragon Queen was made with the original creators’ direct involvement. As a result is a brutal and memorable campaign that successfully translates the original setting for a modern audience.

