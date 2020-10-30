Togetic is finally the Research Breakthrough Pokemon Go trainers deserve - Dexerto

The Pokemon Go November Research Breakthrough is finally one trainers can be excited about. Togetic is one reward that shouldn’t be missed!

The Happiness Pokemon will feature from Sunday, November 1, 1pm PDT until Tuesday, December 1, 1pm PDT. As usual, you’ll need to get seven Field Research stamps in order to earn an encounter with it.

Togetic is undoubtedly a huge upgrade on recent Pokemon that have featured. Some of those have included Shedinja, Scraggy, and Trapinch which, with respect to them, pales in comparison to the use that the Togetic line has in Pokemon Go.

Togekiss – a must-have Pokemon

While Togetic is a popular Pokemon, it is Togekiss that trainers will be striving for. The Jubilee Pokemon is one of the most effective ‘mons in the mobile game.

It even made our top 5 list for most overpowered species in Pokemon Go! That is evidence in itself it is well worth getting.

The dual fairy and flying-type is a nightmare for bug, dragon, fighting, and ground-type Pokemon. It is a frequent pick in GO Battle League for this reason as there are a lot of strong dragon-type Pokemon that are also used.

In addition to being considered the best fairy-type ‘mon in Pokemon Go, it is also one of the very best choices to have in the GBL Master League category. Outside of Dialga and Giratina, it is one of the most important species to have in the entire game.

Not a Legendary but not far off it

Niantic made a very noticeable change to Research Breakthrough rewards in 2020 – they would no longer be Legendary Pokemon. We are now approaching our 11th Research Breakthrough encounter of 2020 and on the whole, they have been disappointing.

The removal of Legendary ‘mons was mostly met with displeasure. It was always going to take trainers a while to accept the big change.

Over time, however, the change has seemingly been accepted, with the majority of trainers understanding why it was needed. We have discussed at length why removing legends from the Research Breakthrough pool was the right decision.

That doesn’t mean what they were replaced with was right, though. Players went from getting those research stamps without fail to totally ignoring them. Going from the likes of Groudon to Woobat was always going to have this effect.

So, we were left with featured Pokemon that frankly few cared about. This resolved the issue of Legendary Pokemon becoming too common, but also made Research Breakthrough encounters essentially meaningless.

This, of course, isn’t something Niantic wanted. Their long-term strategy with the feature is unknown, but we have discussed various ways in which they could make Research Breakthrough rewards exciting again.

Togetic comes as a welcome surprise for November. It’s such a good Pokemon that next month will struggle to live up to it. We suggest trying to have seven stamps ready to go when November hits so you’re able to get five of them!