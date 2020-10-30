 Togetic is finally the Research Breakthrough Pokemon Go trainers deserve - Dexerto
Togetic is finally the Research Breakthrough Pokemon Go trainers deserve

Published: 30/Oct/2020 12:31 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 12:37

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Go November Research Breakthrough is finally one trainers can be excited about. Togetic is one reward that shouldn’t be missed!

The Happiness Pokemon will feature from Sunday, November 1, 1pm PDT until Tuesday, December 1, 1pm PDT. As usual, you’ll need to get seven Field Research stamps in order to earn an encounter with it.

Togetic is undoubtedly a huge upgrade on recent Pokemon that have featured. Some of those have included Shedinja, Scraggy, and Trapinch which, with respect to them, pales in comparison to the use that the Togetic line has in Pokemon Go.

Togetic is the Research Breakthrough reward, but trainers will be after the ultra-powerful Togekiss…

Togekiss – a must-have Pokemon

While Togetic is a popular Pokemon, it is Togekiss that trainers will be striving for. The Jubilee Pokemon is one of the most effective ‘mons in the mobile game.

It even made our top 5 list for most overpowered species in Pokemon Go! That is evidence in itself it is well worth getting.

The dual fairy and flying-type is a nightmare for bug, dragon, fighting, and ground-type Pokemon. It is a frequent pick in GO Battle League for this reason as there are a lot of strong dragon-type Pokemon that are also used.

In addition to being considered the best fairy-type ‘mon in Pokemon Go, it is also one of the very best choices to have in the GBL Master League category. Outside of Dialga and Giratina, it is one of the most important species to have in the entire game.

Not a Legendary but not far off it

Niantic made a very noticeable change to Research Breakthrough rewards in 2020 – they would no longer be Legendary Pokemon. We are now approaching our 11th Research Breakthrough encounter of 2020 and on the whole, they have been disappointing.

The removal of Legendary ‘mons was mostly met with displeasure. It was always going to take trainers a while to accept the big change.

Over time, however, the change has seemingly been accepted, with the majority of trainers understanding why it was needed. We have discussed at length why removing legends from the Research Breakthrough pool was the right decision.

That doesn’t mean what they were replaced with was right, though. Players went from getting those research stamps without fail to totally ignoring them. Going from the likes of Groudon to Woobat was always going to have this effect.

So, we were left with featured Pokemon that frankly few cared about. This resolved the issue of Legendary Pokemon becoming too common, but also made Research Breakthrough encounters essentially meaningless.

This, of course, isn’t something Niantic wanted. Their long-term strategy with the feature is unknown, but we have discussed various ways in which they could make Research Breakthrough rewards exciting again.

Togetic comes as a welcome surprise for November. It’s such a good Pokemon that next month will struggle to live up to it. We suggest trying to have seven stamps ready to go when November hits so you’re able to get five of them!

How to catch Dragonite easily in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra

Published: 29/Oct/2020 22:56

by Brent Koepp
One of the most popular Pokemon of all time, Dragonite, can now be caught in Sword & Shield. The lovable orange dragon was added to the RPG in its second DLC, The Crown Tundra. Here is how you can catch the majestic beast fast. 

In a first for the franchise, Game Freak opted out of a third game for its eighth generation release, Sword & Shield, in favor of an Expansion Pass. And on October 22, the Nintendo Switch title got its second DLC, The Crown Tundra.

The massive update brought a host of past gen favorites to Galar, including the beloved ‘mon Dragonite. The majestic beast has an incredibly low spawn rate, however a new method will have you catching it in literally no time at all.

Dragonite can now be caught in Sword & Shield.

How to catch Dragonite quickly in Pokemon Crown Tundra

Introduced in 1996, Dragonite has been one of the most beloved Pokemon for decades. According to its Pokedex entry, the creature is “kindhearted, and if it spots a drowning person or Pokémon, Dragonite simply must help them.”

While not a Legendary, the character is a fan favorite. Unfortunately for Sword & Shield owners, it also has one of the lowest spawn rates in the Crown Tundra DLC, with its lower evolutions having a 5% chance of showing up.

Thankfully, a method has been discovered that forces the monster to spawn. We will cover the steps below on how to find the Dragon-type, and it’ll have you adding it to your team in the quickest way possible.

Dragonite can easily be found at Ballimere Lake near the Dyna Tree.

Steps to quickly catching Dragonite

  • Step 1: Hit the Home button on your Switch, and go to System Settings. Next, scroll down to the very bottom and click System. Go to Date and Time and set Synchronize Clock via Internet to OFF. Lastly, set your date to September 3, 2020.
  • Step 2: Fast travel to the Dyna Tree location. If step 1 was performed correctly, it should be thunderstorm weather. After spawning in front of the tree, immediately take a right, then a second right looping backwards. Cut across the grass and take the ramp down to the lower level.
  • Step 3: Due to the thunder, Dragonite will spawn in this location. You will see the lovable orange dragon walking around the overworld. Save your game first, then run into it and engage in a battle.
  • Step 4: We recommend using a Pokemon with False Swipe, or a sleep move. Using an Ultra Ball or higher will increase your odds. Should you accidentally knock it out or run out of items, reload your save and the monster will be in the exact same spot.
Dragonite walks around the overworld only during thunderstorms.

Dragonite in Pokemon Max Raid dens

Another method to securing Dragonite is through Max Raid dens. According to popular Pokemon outlet Serebii, there are five raid dens that the monster shows up in.

Based on tests we ran though, the weather method at Ballimere Lake is infinitely faster. However, those that want to catch the character this way can do so at the locations below.

  • Giant’s Bed
  • Path to the Peak
  • Frigid Sea
  • Three-Point Pass
  • Ballimere Lake
The Dragon can also be found in Raid dens.

There are two other methods to get the orange Dragon, and that is either capturing its lower evolution Dratini in Dynamax Adventures, or finding it at Ballimere Lake at a 5% spawn rate. However the thunderstorm method is almost instant.

The Crown Tundra has given Sword & Shield players hours of new gameplay with the host of Legendaries and new monsters they can catch. Thankfully, Dragonite is fairly easy to secure.