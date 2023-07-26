Who is Lay Zhang? Former Exo member set to release “Pokemon Party” song & video

The Pokemon Company‘s official Twitter account in Japan teased an upcoming song entitled “Pokemon Party,” a piece created by former Exo member Lay Zhang. Here’s a brief bio on the 31-year-old singer.

Over the years, several well-known musical artists, from Ed Sheeran to Post Malone, have honored the iconic Pokemon franchise in unique musical performances.

Singer/songwriter Lay Zhang will follow their lead, as he’s set to release a new song entitled “Pokemon Party” in 2023.

With “Pokemon Party” set to be released in August of 2023, here’s a closer look at actor and singer Lay Zhang.

Who is Lay Zhang?

Lay Zhang is a 31-year-old Chinese singer that grew to fame with the K-pop group Exo. Zhang joined the group in 2012 after a stint as a child actor in the 1990s and 2000s. He later left the band in 2016.

Outside of EXO, Zhang became a star in China in the 2010s, thanks to various Chinese acting roles. Additionally, his budding solo music career. Zhang’s 2016 song “Lose Control” hit number one on the Billboard China V chart and stayed in that position for six straight weeks.

Since then, Zhang’s has grown popular in the international music scene. Over the years, Zhang collaborated with Alan Walker, Steve Aoki, and Will.i.am. He also worked with former NBA player Nick Young on the song “Time to Shine,” for the 75th anniversary of the league in 2022.

Zhang has released over 100 songs in his solo career and four studio albums. In 2021, Zhang ranked sixth in Forbes’ China Celebrity 100 list.

A look at Pokemon Party

Lay Zhang’s new song, “Pokemon Party,” will feature several of the franchise’s virtual creatures in the accompanying music video. Kanto region Pokemon Pikachu, Charmander, and Jigglypuff are among the notable creatures appearing in the teaser video.

Pokemon Party will release on August 4, per the official Pokemon Japan Twitter account.