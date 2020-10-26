Where to find Raikou, Entei and Suicune in the Crown Tundra DLC - Dexerto

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC has brought a whole host of Legendary ‘mons back to the game. Among them is the Legendary Johto dogs – Raikou, Entei and Suicune – and here’s how you can get them.

First introduced in the Pokemon Gold and Silver games, the Johto legends are among the most iconic in the franchise. Their initial absence, along with plenty of other Pokemon, was a big talking point.

Trainers may have had to wait a year following the Pokemon Sword and Shield release but thankfully they are now available. Here’s how you can get your hands on them.

Max Lair Den location

Fortunately catching any of Raikou, Entei or Suicune is a relatively easy task. The only problem is that it can be quite time consuming and whether you actually encounter the one you want is down to luck.

How many times have you been to the Max Lair Den in the #CrownTundra DLC Via yt/Gaming Central PH pic.twitter.com/MdNb3CcMbp — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) October 26, 2020

Each of the Johto Beasts – as they are sometimes referred to in the Pokemon community – appear as a Max Lair Raid Boss. The video above shows you where to find the Max Lair Den but if that’s not clear it’s available shortly after you begin your Crown Tundra adventure.

On the outset you’ll encounter Peony and his daughter, Peonia. The first thing you’ll do is have a battle with Peony which shouldn’t be too strenuous. Following that he’ll realize his daughter has vanished with Peony assuming she has gone to the Max Lair Den.

Find him in the first area of the Crown Tundra and he’ll invite you to go to the Max Lair as well. It is here where you can participate in a Max Lair run, culminating in a Legendary Pokemon encounter.

How to catch Raikou, Entei and Suicune

You’ll have to go through several Dynamax encounters to get there, with rental Pokemon to boot. If you can get through them though, that Legendary ‘mon, which has a chance of being Raikou, Entei or Suicune, will be waiting for you at the end.

There’s a couple of important things to note before you go into battle with the Max Lair boss:

You can only capture one Pokemon from each Max Lair run

Each Legendary Pokemon can only be caught once

You won’t know if they’re a Shiny until after you decide to take it

So, unlike Calyrex and the Galarian Kanto birds, the Johto legends aren’t shiny locked. However, the odds are very much stacked against you, as they are reported to be 1 in 300 without a Shiny Charm and 1 in 100 with one.

Naturally the Dynamax forms of Raikou, Entei and Suicune aren’t pushovers so you’ll want to go into that battle with one of you having a type advantage. Often the Scientist along the way will offer you a trade that will hold a type advantage over the eventual Max Lair boss.