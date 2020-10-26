 Where to find Raikou, Entei and Suicune in the Crown Tundra DLC - Dexerto
Where to find Raikou, Entei and Suicune in the Crown Tundra DLC

Published: 26/Oct/2020 17:14

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC has brought a whole host of Legendary ‘mons back to the game. Among them is the Legendary Johto dogs – Raikou, Entei and Suicune – and here’s how you can get them.

First introduced in the Pokemon Gold and Silver games, the Johto legends are among the most iconic in the franchise. Their initial absence, along with plenty of other Pokemon, was a big talking point.

Trainers may have had to wait a year following the Pokemon Sword and Shield release but thankfully they are now available. Here’s how you can get your hands on them.

Max Lair Den location

Fortunately catching any of Raikou, Entei or Suicune is a relatively easy task. The only problem is that it can be quite time consuming and whether you actually encounter the one you want is down to luck.

Each of the Johto Beasts – as they are sometimes referred to in the Pokemon community – appear as a Max Lair Raid Boss. The video above shows you where to find the Max Lair Den but if that’s not clear it’s available shortly after you begin your Crown Tundra adventure.

On the outset you’ll encounter Peony and his daughter, Peonia. The first thing you’ll do is have a battle with Peony which shouldn’t be too strenuous. Following that he’ll realize his daughter has vanished with Peony assuming she has gone to the Max Lair Den.

Find him in the first area of the Crown Tundra and he’ll invite you to go to the Max Lair as well. It is here where you can participate in a Max Lair run, culminating in a Legendary Pokemon encounter.

Raikou Entei Suicune Pokemon Sword Shield
Pokemon Company
Raikou, Entei and Suicune are finally available in Pokemon Sword and Shield…

How to catch Raikou, Entei and Suicune

You’ll have to go through several Dynamax encounters to get there, with rental Pokemon to boot. If you can get through them though, that Legendary ‘mon, which has a chance of being Raikou, Entei or Suicune, will be waiting for you at the end.

There’s a couple of important things to note before you go into battle with the Max Lair boss:

  • You can only capture one Pokemon from each Max Lair run
  • Each Legendary Pokemon can only be caught once
  • You won’t know if they’re a Shiny until after you decide to take it

So, unlike Calyrex and the Galarian Kanto birds, the Johto legends aren’t shiny locked. However, the odds are very much stacked against you, as they are reported to be 1 in 300 without a Shiny Charm and 1 in 100 with one.

Naturally the Dynamax forms of Raikou, Entei and Suicune aren’t pushovers so you’ll want to go into that battle with one of you having a type advantage. Often the Scientist along the way will offer you a trade that will hold a type advantage over the eventual Max Lair boss.

How to claim mystery gifts in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Published: 26/Oct/2020 13:41 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 16:28

by David Purcell
Pokemon Mystery Gifts
Pokemon, Nintendo

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can get their hands on some of the coolest free Mystery Gifts and if you would like to claim them, there are some tricks you need to know about. They do have deadlines, though, so act fast! 

With both expansions for Sword and Shield — The Isle of Armor & The Crown Tundra —  released, there’s nothing stopping us from opening some special presents in the Galar Region this year, with the chance to get ahold of a number of useful items for a limited time.

If you’re looking to catch ’em all in these Pokemon games, opening some mystery gifts will certainly help you along the way. So, let’s take a look at what you can claim them and how it all works.

Crown Tundra with Glastier Spectrier on mountain
Pokemon Company
Glastier and Spectrier became available on October 22nd with The Crown Tundra expansion.

Mystery gifts mostly have different variants of PokeBalls in them, but recently actual Pokemon have been added to the mix.

All active Pokemon Sword & Shield Mystery Gifts: How to get them

As part of a celebration of the anime and the launch of The Crown Tundra, there are currently some special Pikachu variants available for free until November 30th by redeeming codes with the Mystery Gift option in-game. A step-by-step guide to this is listed below:
  1. Load up Pokemon Sword or Shield.
  2. Access the Mystery Gift menu in-game.
  3. From there, select ‘code/password’.
  4. Collect your gifts and enjoy!
Pokemon / NintendoHere’s the menu you need to visit in order to redeem your Mystery Gift codes.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Mystery Gifts (October/November)

Here is the current schedule of Mystery Gifts for trainers playing in the Galar Region, and as you can see, there’s a lot of special hat variants to enjoy.

  • Codes

    This week, two new Pikachu hat variants are due to be released:

    • Aloha Cap (October 23rd): ULTRAP1KA
    • World Cap (October 30th): TBA

More free rewards in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Free Gigantamax capable Melmetal

Those who have played Pokemon Go are in luck, as transferring Pokemon between Pokemon Go & Pokemon HOME will allow you to open a Mystery Box in Sword & Shield containing a special Melmetal with Gigantamax capabilities!

Free Gigantamax capable Pikachu & Eevee

Those who have played Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu or Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee and have saved data on their game can grab themselves a special version of the game case stars in the Galar Region.

Pokemon Company
Grab yourself a Gigantamax capable Pokemon for free!

You will receive a Pikachu or Eevee, depending on what title you played, that can transform into its Gigantamax form. You can collect that free gift inside the Wild Area’s train station. More information on how to do that in our guide.

On that bombshell, there we have it! Those are all of the ways we have found to receive a free mystery gift in Pokemon Sword and Shield. If we find any more, we’ll update this article with more codes and tricks.