When is Pokemon Horizons episode 10 out? Release date & trailer

If the trailer for episode 10 of Pokemon Horizons is any indication, it looks like we are about to see some new twists.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is the next installment of the Pokemon anime franchise and follows two new protagonists, Liko and Roy, and their journeys from Kanto to Paldea, the latter of which is the setting of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Liko and Roy have now arrived in Paldea, and things are starting to heat up in their journeys.

Fans of the Pokemon Horizons series are set to more battles and the debuts of key characters from the Scarlet and Violet games.

When does Pokemon Horizons Episode 10 release?

Pokemon Horizons: The Series Episode 10 will release on 9 June at 6:55 pm JST. The weekly anime drops new episodes every Friday evening in Japan.

The episode will air on TV Tokyo in Japan. For those not in Japan but still want to follow along, you can find your time zone below:

2:55am PDT

5:55am EDT

6:55pm Brazil

9:55pm UK

10:55am Central European Summer Time

9:55pm Australia

11:15pm New Zealand

Is there a trailer for Pokemon Horizons Episode 10?

On June 2, a brief teaser of the tenth episode of Pokemon Horizons was released. The latest teaser highlighted several new characters that are set to appear on the anime.

Nemona, an ace trainer in the Scarlet and Violet games and the chief rival to the protagonist, will make her debut in the series in the upcoming episode. Additionally, Artazon Gym leader Brassius is set to make an appearance in Horizons in Episode 10.

As of now, there is no official dubbed version of Pokemon Horizons: The Series. Fans of the series can either attempt to find a feed of TV Tokyo or wait for a subbed version of the latest episode to circulate. However, be forewarned that there is no official means to streaming a subbed version of Pokemon Horizons on sites like Crunchyroll or Netflix just yet.