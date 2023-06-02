Pokemon Horizons fans react as Scarlet and Violet’s Nemona set to debut in anime

The next episode of the Pokemon Horizons anime series is set to debut a key character from the Scarlet and Violet games: Nemona.

The latest episode of Pokemon Horizons: The Series debuted in Japan this week. The show gave us a deeper look into Liko and Roy as the two traveled to the Paldea region, and we also got an opportunity to meet Liko’s father.

However, it was a preview of the next episode that got anime fans buzzing thanks to the tease that a special character from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games is set to make her grand debut.

Article continues after ad

Now that the two protagonists are in Paldea, the rival of Scarlet and Violet players is set to make her debut in the anime.

Nemona is coming to Pokemon Horizons

A teaser trailer for the 10th episode of Pokemon Horizons aired after the latest installment of the series on June 2. In that trailer, Nemona from Scarlet and Violet appeared for the first time, with both Liko and Roy being introduced to the ace trainer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nemona was a key character in the Scarlet and Violet video games. Not only was she the president of the academy’s student council, but she was also a Champion-level Pokemon trainer and the individual that served as the protagonist’s main rival in the games.

Article continues after ad

Based on early reactions from social media, it seems that fans of the anime are quite happy with her impending debut and art style in Pokemon Horizons.

It was always likely that Nemona was going to appear at some point in Pokemon Horizons. Traditionally, characters from the video games do tend to appear in the anime itself. But following the latest teaser, we now have an idea of when Nemona will finally become a part of Liko and Roy’s journeys.

Article continues after ad

Nemona, however, won’t be the only character from the Scarlet and Violet games to debut in episode 10. Grass-type Pokemon trainer and Artazon Gym leader Brassius was also shown in the teaser and is expected to arrive in next week’s episode.