When is Pokemon Horizons episode 11 out? Release date & trailer

After a thrilling battle in Pokemon Horizons, what’s on tap for Episode 11?

Pokemon Horizons: The Anime follows two new protagonists, Liko and Roy, and their journey across Paldea and the other regions alongside the Rising Volt Tacklers.

Along the way, we’ve seen characters prominently featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including Artazon Gym Leader Brassius and the champion herself, Nemona.

Episode 11 of Pokemon Horizons: The Anime is set to air soon. Here’s a look at when it will air and what can be expected from the series’ latest installment.

Article continues after ad

When does Pokemon Horizons Episode 11 release?

Pokemon Horizons: The Series Episode 11 will release on 16 June at 6:55 pm JST. New episodes of the anime air every Friday evening in Japan.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The episode will air on TV Tokyo in Japan. For those not in Japan but still want to follow along, you can find your time zone below:

2:55am PDT

5:55am EDT

6:55pm Brazil

9:55pm UK

10:55am Central European Summer Time

9:55pm Australia

11:15pm New Zealand

Is there a trailer for Episode 11?

On June 9, a brief teaser of the eleventh episode of Pokemon Horizons was released immediately after the end of Episode 10.

The title of Episode 11 is “The Arboliva Forest.” Liko, Roy, and the gang are headed to the burned forest where Brassius encountered the black Rayquaza that was mentioned in the previous episode. Fans are also set to see the debut of Paldean Wooper and Arboliva

Article continues after ad

As of now, there is no official English-dubbed version of Pokemon Horizons: The Series. Pokemon fans will either need to find a feed of TV Tokyo, fan-subbed version, or a stream that pops up on Twitch or YouTube. Be forewarned that there is no official means to streaming a subbed version of Pokemon Horizons on sites like Crunchyroll or Netflix just yet.