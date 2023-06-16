When is Pokemon Horizons episode 12 out? Release date & trailer

After a wild episode in the forest, the Rising Volt Tacklers, Liko and Roy, will continue their journey in Episode 12 of Pokemon Horizons. Here’s a look at what’s to come.

The eleventh episode of Pokemon Horizons is behind us, and it’s now time to look ahead toward Episode 12 of the series.

The next episode is set to debut some fresh faces to the show and allow fans of the series to continue to see the development of Liko, Roy, and their friends.

Here’s a look at what Pokemon fans need to know about the upcoming episode.

When does Pokemon Horizons Episode 12 release?

Pokemon Horizons: The Series Episode 12 will release on 23 June at 6:55 pm JST. New episodes of the anime air every Friday evening in Japan.

The episode will air on TV Tokyo in Japan. For those not in Japan but still want to follow along, you can find your time zone below:

2:55am PDT

5:55am EDT

6:55pm Brazil

9:55pm UK

10:55am Central European Summer Time

9:55pm Australia

11:15pm New Zealand

Is there a trailer for Episode 12?

On June 16, a brief teaser of the twelfth episode of Pokemon Horizons was released immediately after the end of Episode 11.

The title of Episode 12 is, “The Future I Choose.” After Liko and company confronted the Arbolina that was featured in both the teaser and episode itself, the Rising Volt Tacklers confront new challenges that await them. This episode will also mark the debut of the bird Pokemon Squawkabilly.

As of now, there is no official English-dubbed version of Pokemon Horizons: The Series. Pokemon fans will either need to find a feed of TV Tokyo, fan-subbed version, or a stream that pops up on Twitch or YouTube. Be forewarned that there is no means to streaming an official subbed version of the show yet on services like Netflix or Crunchyroll.