What is the Glacial Lure Module in Pokemon Go? Evolution guide

The Glacial Lure Module is a special item in Pokemon Go that can boost wild spawns and be used for a specific evolution process, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

Exploring the real world and waiting for wild Pokemon to spawn on the map is all well and good, but what if you want to boost the spawn rate or encounter a specific type of Pokemon?

That’s where items like Lures and Incense come into play. One of the most useful items is the Glacial Lure Module, although it’s not always clear what it’s used for as the game doesn’t really explain it.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need about Glacial Lure Modules, including how to get them and the specific evolution they can be used for.

Niantic

What is a Glacial Lure Module in Pokemon Go?

Glacial Lure Modules can be placed on PokeStops to attract Ice-type and Water-type Pokemon within a limited radius. These Pokemon include Jynx, Swinub, Mantine, Piplup, and many more.

The effects of a Glacial Lure Module usually last for 30 minutes, although this is sometimes boosted during special events or Community Days, so it might be worth saving them for that duration boost.

You can tell if a PokeStop has a Glacial Lure Module attached to it because snowflakes will fall around it. Also, every nearby player can enjoy the effects of the Lure, not just the person who placed it.

What evolution is the Glacial Lure Module used for in Pokemon Go?

As well as boosting wild spawns, the Glacial Lure Module can be used to evolve Eevee into Glaceon. You’ll still need 25 Candy, so make sure you’ve got that before wasting the module.

Niantic

How to get the Glacial Lure Module in Pokemon Go

It’s very rare to get a Glacial Lure Module for free in Pokemon Go, so the easiest way to get one is to purchase one from the in-game Shop for 180 PokeCoins.

Glacial Lure Modules are sometimes given out as a reward for completing Special Research stories, although this doesn’t happen very often so you could be waiting a long time.

There’s also a Glacial Lure Module included in the Weekly Box from 1 – 7 August which only costs 1 PokeCoin so definitely take advantage of that while you can.