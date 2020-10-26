 Trainers disappointed with Pokemon Go Halloween "Special Raid Boss" - Dexerto
Trainers disappointed with Pokemon Go Halloween “Special Raid Boss”

Published: 26/Oct/2020 10:32 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 10:33

by Paul Cot

Trainers were expecting something exciting – or at least something new – for the proclaimed “Special Raid Boss” in the Pokemon Go Halloween event. However, many were left disappointed.

Unless Niantic made a last minute unknown change, that special Pokemon was Darkrai. The Pitch-Black Pokemon is currently featured in five-star Raid Battles and will remain so until Thursday, November 5.

Now let’s get one thing straight, Darkrai is a great Pokemon. It is arguably the best dark-type attacker in all of Pokemon Go and can even be effective in GO Battle League’s Master League.

Darkrai Halloween
Bulbapedia
Darkrai has regularly featured in Pokemon Go Raid Battles over the last year…

It has one big problem though, and that is it has been featured in Raid Battles several times before, including in last year’s Halloween event. Therefore, it is understandable trainers are struggling to get excited about its re-emergence.

This is especially true considering the hype Niantic put behind the ‘special’ Pokemon. Perhaps in hindsight they regret doing so.

In a post from September 23 on the official Pokemon Go blog, they stated: “Stay tuned for details about a special Raid Boss that’ll be available to challenge during our Halloween event!”

We speculated as to which special Pokemon it may be before the eventual reveal and our list did include Darkrai. Given the Crown Tundra release overlap too, we also discussed the possibility of Niantic pulling out all the stops by featuring the Galarian Kanto birds in Raid Battles.

Darkrai… again

“Darkrai in raids is quite boring because we had it twice this year already and not even 2 months apart,” @MGGamingYT shared on Twitter while discussing the Halloween 2020 event.

Elsewhere, prior to the announcement @gururajtakeshi pre-empted the dark-type Mythical Pokemon featuring: “If the mystery raid boss is Darkrai it’s disappointment.”

No Dark Void

Others had assumed upon the announcement of Darkrai returning, that it would so with a brand new move Dark Void. That’s because a datamine discovered that it had been added to the game.

It is easy to see why trainers assumed Darkrai would get this special move but unfortunately it never did. We don’t know whether it was ever Niantic’s intention to add it but it never materialized either way.

The Pokeminers even commented on its addition to the game: “We guess it’s just coincidental timing when it was added, unfortunately.”

This means an Elite TM will have to be used when it does eventually makes its way into the game. Alternatively, Darkrai may even feature in five-star Raids again…

Apex Legends

Bizarre Apex Legends bug is teleporting players across the map

Published: 26/Oct/2020 10:07

by Connor Bennett
Bloodhound in Apex Legends Season 6
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends players have run into a huge issue where they are teleported across the map if they’re knocked after trying to use a Replicator. 

With Apex Legends Season 7 on the horizon, fans of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale are looking forward to what the next big update will bring – including a new legend, a potential new map, as well as changes to the current legends and weapon pool. 

However, in the meantime, they’re still running around King’s Canyon and World’s Edge, trying to rack up wins and pick up the last few bits of the Season 6 battle pass. 

Yet, some players have been hit with an unusual problem that is teleporting them back to a Replicator if they’re knocked down during a firefight. 

A crafting replicator in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Replicators are used to craft items in Apex Legends.

The unusual issue was flagged by Reddit user i7estrox, who showed that it all stemmed from them trying to use a Replicator. One side of the crafting machine was inaccessible, but they were fine to use the others.

As they progressed on in their match, i7estrox engaged a team of enemies and despite getting some decent shots off, they were knocked down. However, instead of staying where they were knocked, the Redditor was sent hurtling across the map. 

They were taken right back to the side of the Replicator that was inaccessible at first, and left to lay there as their teammates continued on fighting. 

I didn’t know you could save scum in Apex from apexlegends

It seems likely that, given i7estrox tried to access the inaccessible side of the Replicator at first, the game registered them as still using it for some reason, even though they’d moved on and that’s why they were teleported back.

Other players have confirmed that they’ve fallen victim to the same problem, so Respawn might have to get their skates on and get the issue ironed out for Season 7 – unless they have already. But, we’ll just have to keep an eye on that.