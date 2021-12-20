Spheal Pokemon Go Community Day confirmed: Start date, research & bonus

Pokemon Go devs have announced their official plans to feature Spheal for January’s Community Day. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including its start date and research goals.

Pokemon Go has continued to evolve since it took over the world in 2016, adding consistent seasonal events and new Pokemon to keep fans interested.

One of the ways they’ve done this is through limited-time Community Days, which feature one Pokemon more prevalently than others and give trainers unique goals to complete.

We now have confirmation about January’s Community Day, which looks to feature the adorable Spheal as its featured monster.

Pokemon Do January Community Day: Spheal, start date, & research

On December 20, Pokemon Go devs released an official blog confirming the details for the mobile game’s January Community Day.

This one-day event will feature Spheal, the pre-evolution of Walrein and Sealeo, and will take place on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST.

During this time, fans will be able to catch Spheal’s at a much more frequent rate. Trainers who are able to catch enough to evolve them into a Walrein will be able to learn the Charged Attack Icicle Spear and Fast Attack Powder Snow.

Additionally, there will be a research task that goes along with the event called The Spheal Deal that will give players access to a unique and limited-time questline. This will cost $1.00 USD during the event.

January just got a lot cooler. ❄️😎 Trainers, we’re excited to announce that Spheal will be featured during January #PokemonGOCommunityDay! 📝 Read more here: https://t.co/mTD08Y8daT pic.twitter.com/z4s5ZV1ii8 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 20, 2021

Otherwise, the January Community Day will feature the following bonuses and shop bundles for fans to enjoy, per the official post.

Bonuses

3X catch XP

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Shop bundles

Community Day Box (1,280 PokeCoins): 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Lucky Eggs and an Elite Fast TM

30 Ultra Ball bundle at no cost!

The event, like other Pokemon Go Community Day’s, will only run for one day. So, mark your calendars and get ready to catch some Spheals!