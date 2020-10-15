 Special Pokemon card breaks major milestone for the Trading Card Game - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Special Pokemon card breaks major milestone for the Trading Card Game

Published: 16/Oct/2020 0:54

by Brent Koepp
pokemon coco movie poster
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon TCG

An upcoming Pokemon card is set to hit a major milestone for the Trading Card Game that hasn’t been reached since 2002. The collectible item is a promo from the film Coco which releases in Winter 2020.

The Pokemon TCG made its debut in North America in 1999, and quickly became a worldwide phenomena. Decades later, the hobby has never been more popular, with stars like Logan Paul and former rapper Logic dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars on rare items.

Advertisement

The Trading Card Game is about to reach a new milestone this December with the release of the upcoming full-length film Coco. A promotional card given out at theaters will be the first of its kind since 2002’s Wizard’s of the Coast set Skyridge.

pokemon movie coco promo art
PokeGuardian / The Pokemon Company
The upcoming film will get a promo card based on the main character called Koko.

Pokemon Coco film to release special card

This December, the Game Freak RPG will get its 23rd film called Coco. To celebrate its release, a special promo card will be given out in Japan to fans who attend the movie at theaters nationwide.

Advertisement

However, the item isn’t just any ordinary card – it’s actually the first of its type going back to 2002. The promo features Koko, the boy from the film, on a Pokemon card. This is different from human characters who are normally featured on Trainer cards.

Joe Merrick of popular Pokemon site Serebii posted the interesting fact on Twitter. “They’re releasing the third ever publicly released Pokémon card featuring a non-Pokémon and the second to actually be playable since Buried Fossil in Skyridge back in 2002,” he said.

This is interesting, seeing as Koko is said to have been raised in the wild by Legendary Pokemon Zarude. So him being considered a “Pokemon” in the card game is fitting of his story.

Advertisement

The Coco promo is the second “non-Pokemon” Pokemon card available to the public that is playable in the TCG. Although, the last time a similar card was released was the incredibly bizarre M Sachiko EX from the 2017 X & Y set, which can not be played in the game. 

Bulbapedia / Pokecollector / PokeGuardian
These three unique items are similar in that they are “non-Pokemon” Pokemon cards.

Non-Pokemon Pokemon cards are nothing new. The TCG has seen a fair share of them over the years, although they are rarely playable and available to the public like the Coco promo will be in 2020.

Perhaps the most interesting item in this category is the insanely rare Ishihara GX Promo, which features the artwork of The Pokemon Company’s President and CEO. The item was only given out to employees, and has fetched over $50k at auctions.

Advertisement
Pokemon

Pokemon Go: How to defeat Cliff (October 2020)

Published: 15/Oct/2020 19:54 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 19:55

by Paul Cot

Share

Pokemon Go

The Team GO Rocket leaders have been thrust back into the Pokemon Go spotlight. You will need to beat each of them to complete An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research. We start with how to defeat Cliff in October 2020.

As many of you will know, Team GO Rocket leaders are tough opponents. Grunts are a walk in the park but the likes of Cliff are anything but.

Advertisement

However, if you come prepared you can make Cliff look like a relative amateur, too. Here’s the potential Pokemon he can use:

  • 1st Pokemon:
    • Omanyte
  • 2nd Pokemon:
    • Electivire
    • Machamp
    • Onix
  • 3rd Pokemon:
    • Swampert
    • Torterra
    • Tyranitar
Cliff October 2020
@PokemonGoApp
He might be a bad guy but Cliff has a fantastic PokeBall beard…

Omanyte

The Kanto Fossil Pokemon is weak to electric, fighting, grass, and ground-type attacks. It is grass you should focus on though, as it is doubly weak to it.

Advertisement

Fortunately, a couple of Cliff’s other selections are also doubly weak to grass, but that’s only if he selects them.

Electivire

Electivire’s only weakness is ground-type attacks. This should make you consider using a ground-type Pokemon for Omanyte, or at least have one ready in your team.

Outside of Low Kick and Ice Punch, all of Electivire’s moves will be electric which means double resistance. Beware of Ice Punch though, pure ground-types are weak to it.

Advertisement

Excadrill and Rhyperior are therefore excellent options here. Rhyperior is so strong that Electivire can’t stand much of a chance.

Machamp

Machamp has a very high attack stat so it can deal a lot of damage. This means that selecting the right Pokemon to face it is paramount.

It has three weaknesses: fairy, flying and psychic. Charizard or Mewtwo are two of the best Pokemon to deal with the iconic fighting-type. If using Charizard, it is important to be ultra cautious of Machamp using Rock Slide as it would likely take Charizard out in one hit.

Advertisement

There are also other great counters for Machamp: Both Giratina forms, Lugia and Togekiss, have double resistance to fighting-type moves, meaning each of them would win with ease.

Onix

Onix has two double weaknesses in grass and water. Due to its overlap with Omanyte’s counter, if Cliff uses Onix, the battle as a whole should be fairly straightforward.

Advertisement

Any of Torterra, Venusaur, Kyogre, or Empoleon will get the job done and then some. Make sure they’re utilizing a grass- or water-type Fast Move for maximum efficiency.

Torterra Cliff
Bulbapedia
If you have Torterra (or any other strong grass-type) chances are you’ll do well against Cliff…

Swampert

Omanyte, Onix, and Swampert – that’s the dream. If that’s Cliff’s team then the strategy is as simple as use Razor Leaf and the match is all but over.

The difference between Omanyte and Swampert, other than the fact that Swampert is a lot stronger, is the dual ground/water-type only has one weakness: grass. We’re sure you’ve already worked it out – a grass-type Pokemon when battling Cliff is essential.

Torterra

Cliff’s Torterra is a beast but luckily it has several types it is weak to. Ice attacks work best as they are doubly super effective.

Torterra is also weak to bug, fire, and flying. This means Charizard once again comes into play, all of its moves will cause Torterra a lot of trouble.

Tyranitar

Tyranitar is a real problem on paper but is actually very tameable. Options don’t come better than Togekiss, but that’s if you can fit it in your team.

Grass is another weakness of Tyranitar which obviously works out fantastically well with Cliff’s other selections. So, Togekiss may be surplus to requirements.

Overall Cliff is actually pretty easy to defeat considering he is a Team GO Rocket leader. A grass-type Pokemon is an absolute must.

Complement that with Charizard and a ground-type and the chances are you’ll have a comfortable battle ahead of you. If you’re missing any of them then Giratina/Togekiss will work for a more rounded, bulky option.