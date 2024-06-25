New Pokemon Horizons TCG special set releasing soon – but there’s a catch

The Pokemon Company has revealed a new special set for the TCG, but players and collectors might have trouble getting their hands on the cards included.

Per PokeBeach, a Pokemon Horizons: The Series-based TCG set will arrive on August 2 to promote the anime. This is the same release date as Stellar Miracle in Japan, the TCG’s seventh Scarlet & Violet era expansion.

The catch? The tie-in hasn’t been announced for any territory other than Taiwan and Hong Kong. Should no North American or European alternative be made available, fans in the West will have to explore imports or third-party sellers to get their hands on them.

Only one official product has been confirmed so far: a blister pack containing 10 Stellar Miracle packs, a Terapagos and Friends jumbo card, and cards for Sprigatito and Fuecoco, all promos. The latter two are reprints from Paldea Evolved featuring artwork from the Horizons anime series.

The Pokemon Company The special set’s release will coincide with Stellar Miracle on August 2

Based on precedent, The Pokemon Company may include the Horizons cards in Stellar Miracle products for Japan, though this is purely speculation.

Likewise, the English language counterpart for Stellar Miracle has yet to be announced, so it remains to be seen if these promos will be included.

Shrouded Fable is the next scheduled English set and includes cards from Japan’s Night Wanderer expansion. The previous set, Twilight Masquerade, was released on May 24 and has gained notoriety among collectors for having “brutal” pull rates.

In other TCG news, The Pokemon Company has disqualified an unspecified number of entrants from 2024’s Illustration contest amid allegations that some submissions contained AI art. “Entrants in violation of the rules have been disqualified from the contest.” read a statement released by the company.