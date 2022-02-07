Simple Pokemon Legends Arceus trick duplicates Shiny Pokemon

As if Shiny Pokemon in Legends Arceus weren’t easy enough to come by, players have already discovered a trick to get an unlimited number of duplicated shinies.

Duplicating Pokemon has become somewhat of an unintended staple for the mainline Pokemon games. Since the egg duplication glitch in Pokemon: Crystal, players have found odd ways to replicate their most valuable team members.

Most of these duplication techniques are classified as glitches. They require players to perform timed inputs, weird saves or have elaborate setups. However, that isn’t the case for Pokemon Legends Arceus’ duplication method.

In fact, duplicating a Shiny Pokemon in Legends Arceus is so simple it could be considered an intended gameplay mechanic. Here’s what we know about duplicating Pokemon in Legends Arceus.

Duplicating Pokemon in Legends Arceus

First off, players can only duplicate Shiny Pokemon that jump out of shaking trees, rocks, and chests. This still allows for quite a few Pokemon to be hunted and duplicated. With that being said, each duplication takes roughly 30 minutes to perform.

This method was originally discovered by Kqttling on Twitter, and was later expounded upon by PhillyBeatzU. Here is are the steps required to duplicate Shiny Pokemon.

Find a Shiny Pokemon in a shaking tree, rock, or chest Catch the Shiny Save your game Go inside a cavern or zone that requires the player to press “A” (Do not go to Jubilife City) Wait for 30 minutes Exit cave and return to the same tree, rock, or chest Repeat steps 2-6

When a Pokemon is caught or defeated, it takes roughly 30 minutes for them to respawn. However, the new Pokemon that spawns normally has completely different stats, natures, and has a new chance at being Shiny.

But for Pokemon that spawn in shaking objects, their spawn doesn’t get reset. Instead, the same exact Pokemon respawns every 30 minutes as long as the player doesn’t leave the excursion.

Which Pokemon can be duplicated

As mentioned before, not every Pokemon can be duplicated. Below is a list of Pokemon that can appear in trees, rocks, and chests that players can hunt and duplicate.

Tree Spawns

Burmy

Wormadam

Combee

Vespiqueen

Pachirisu

Aipom

Heracross

Cherrim

Cherubi

Rock Spawns

Geodude

Graveler

Bonsly

Nosepass

Bronzor

Gible

Snorunt

Glalie

Bergmite

Chest Spawns

Rotom

Voltorb

With the addition of Outbreaks and the sheer number of Pokemon a player sees while adventuring, it might be quicker to hunt other Shiny Pokemon than to use this method. But if you want to ensure you get a Shiny Pokemon every 30 minutes, this method works… you just have to find one first.

