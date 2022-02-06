Pokemon Legends Arceus players furious over “lame” Hisuian Growlithe giveaway

Game Freak is giving Pokemon Legends Arceus players in the US a free Hisuian Growlithe via a GameStop distribution soon, but not every Trainer is pleased with the “lame” giveaway.

On February 5, 2022, Pokemon fansite Serebii revealed that Pokemon Legends Arceus is getting its first nationwide distribution in the USA from February 25 to March 13, 2022.

The giveaway gifts Trainers with a Hisuian Growlithe and 20 Feather Balls, but not every player is happy with what’s being offered, with some feeling disappointed and even angry.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Growlithe giveaway sparks backlash with some players

“Mark your calendar ladies and gents, U.S GameStop distribution event coming your way,” one user posted on Reddit alongside a screenshot of a Nintendo Life article written about the news.

Straight away, comments poured in from confused fans wondering what’s so special about the new Fire/Rock-type considering you can catch one pretty early on in your Hisui adventures.

“Call me Khaby Lame but couldn’t you just go catch one in [the Cobalt Coastlands],” a player asked, referencing the TikTok star who rose to fame for reacting to pointless life hacks.

Another wrote, “They gave away a Shiny level 100 Zeraora and Zarude [in Sword & Shield] and [in Legends Arceus] they give stuff that you can get in like 10 minutes lmao.”

One made a point about the 20 Feather Balls also included in the promotion: “My thoughts exactly, I could pretty easily catch one myself and get the resources to craft the Feather Balls in the time it would take me to drive to a GameStop.”

It is currently unknown at the time of writing whether the Hisuian Growlithe will have an exclusive move or not like previous giveaways in Sword & Shield.

Either way, it’s clear that many Pokemon Legends Arceus players were expecting something more for the game’s first distribution promotion.