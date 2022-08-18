Scizor and Scyther revealed in Pokemon Unite: Moves, stats, release date

Recent leaks and data mines discovered Scizor and Scyther in Pokemon Unite, alongside their moves, stats, and level up progression. Here’s everything currently known about the new Pokemon Unite characters.

The three most leaked Pokemon for Pokemon Unite all hail from the older generations — and Scizor and Scyther are no exception. Hailing from Generation II and Generation I respectively, TiMi is winding back the clock with some of the latest additions to the Pokemon MOBA.

Scizor is a bug steel type, while Scyther is bug flying type. Scizor is the evolution of Scyther, but both will be playable in Pokemon Unite with players likely having the option to choose one of the two evolutions. These will have separate stats as well.

Recent data mines and leaks revealed the Pokemons’ in-game model, holowear, and moves. Here is everything currently known about Scyther and Scizor in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Players will have to choose one of the two to play as

As of now, there’s no strong evidence regarding Pokemon Unite news regarding Scizor and Scyther’s release date. But what we do know is Mew will likely release on September 2, and Dodrio follows on September 15.

Therefore, following this pattern, Pokemon Unite Scizor release date is probably around September 30 — about two weeks after Dodrio’s debut. If not the end of September, the Pokemon will join towards the beginning of October. Since Scyther is paired with Scizor, their release date will be around September 30 as well.

Pokemon Unite Scizor & Scyther stats

The two Pokemon, Scizor and Sycther, actually have different stats. It’s still unclear as to how exactly this will work, but it’s speculated players will have the option to choose one of the two evolutions to play as. Each has their own advantages in play style.

It seems Scyther has a substantially stronger base attack scaling, while Scizor boasts higher defense, HP, and special defense. Therefore, players would be choosing between playing as a glass cannon or going for more balanced stats across the board. This fits Scizor’s class type as an all-rounder quite well.

Scyther stats courtesy of ElChicoEevee

Scizor stats courtesy of ElChicoEevee

Pokemon Unite Scizor & Scyther moves

The new Pokemon play as melee all-rounders, utilizing their passives to maximize DPS. It does this by basic attacking twice after each move usage, so timing Scizor’s (and Scyther’s) moves will serve essential to mastering the pick in Pokemon Unite.

In addition, every third attack, Scizor decreases the enemy’s movement speed while buffing its defenses as well — while Scyther’s third attacks increase its own movement speed instead.

For its active moves, Scizor plays rather similarly to Lucario. In essence, it dashes around quite a lot, while also happening to have access to quick attack early on. The Pokemon’s kit rewards successful hits and extended trades.

Pokemon Scizor should play similarly to Lucario and Tsareena in Pokemon Unite.

Click here to see a written version with images of the moves, or watch this video showcasing the full datamined move set.

We’ll update this with official info about Scizor and Scyther in Pokemon Unite as it’s made public.