Dodrio revealed in Pokemon Unite: Moves, stats, release date

Dodrio was recently leaked in Pokemon Unite, with dataminers also discovering the new Pokemon’s in-game moves and stats. Here’s what we know about them, including a speculated release date.

The three most leaked Pokemon for Pokemon Unite all hail from the older generations, with Dodrio having debuted in Generation I.

Dodrio is a normal and flying-type pokemon, and will be the first ever speedster in Pokemon Unite added to the game since their initial roster. And unlike the other speedsters in the game, Dodrio actually utilizes fast movement speed to pull off its play style.

Recent data mines and leaks revealed the pokemon’s in game model, holowear, and moves. Here is everything currently known about Dodrio in Pokemon Unite.

Contents

As of now, there’s no official release date for Dodrio. Timi Studios hasn’t even officially revealed Dodrio quite yet — therefore the release date is up in the air.

But we do have some speculations. Mew is suspected to release first — with a release date of around September 2. Dodrio is suspected to release after Mew. And since the developers always space new pokemon release dates with at least two weeks, the speculated Pokemon Unite Dodrio release date is September 15.

Pokemon Unite Dodrio Stats

Since Dodrio is a speedster, the stats reflect exactly that. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, since Dodrio had an insane speed stat in the main entries as well. In addition, Dodrio is a physcial attacker, thereby will likely synergize with items such as Muscle Band and Scope Lens.

Since Dodrio is the evolution of Doduo, the pokemon begins as the preevolution. The sudden spike in its stats likely indicate the evolution level — which in this case is from level 4 to 5.

According to ElChicoeevee, Dodrio can only be purchased with Aoes Gems during its initial release.

Stats datamined by ElChicoEevee

Pokemon Unite Dodrio Moves

As to be expected, Dodrio plays very much around its speed in Pokemon Unite. Its passive allows it to gain movement speed as it continues moving, with the next hit when fully stacked dealing extra damage.

For its moves, they all provide some form of a dash — with Agility even removing all status ailments. Therefore, judging from the move descriptions and images, Dodrio will likely be a very mobile pokemon.

Since it’s a physical attacker, and utilizes fast hitting basic attacks to synergize its comboing, Muscle Band will undoubtably be a staple Held Item on the Pokemon. In addition, X-Speed or X-Attack will also likely be staples on Dodrio.

Pokemon Dodrio is a very fast pokemon

Click here to see a written version with images of the moves, or watch this video showcasing the datamined Pokemon Unite Dodrio’s full move set.