Clefairy and Clefable revealed in Pokemon Unite: Moves, stats, release date

Clefairy and Clefable were recently teased for Pokemon Unite. Although not much information is currently available regarding them just yet, there are some leaks about: here’s everything we know about the upcoming Pokemon Unite character.

The recent wave of entries in Pokemon Unite have been from the early generations of Pokemon — with Clefairy and Clefable being no exception. They are known as more of a supportive type, and will very likely play as a support in Unite as well.

Unlike Scizor and Scyther, Clefairy evolves into Clefable using the conventional level up mechanic prevalent in the game. Therefore, players will not be able to choose between the two, and Clefable is undeniably stronger than Clefairy.

Recent data mines and leaks revealed the new Pokemon’s stats, and the official release date was announced by TiMi Studios. Here is everything currently known about Clefairy and Clefable in Pokemon Unite.

Clefairy and Clefable are set to release in Pokemon Unite on October 13, 2022. This would be after Scizor and Scyther release, and continues the steam train of releases to round out the year in the MOBA.

Clefairy & Clefable stats in Pokemon Unite

Stats for Clefairy and Clefable in Pokemon Unite have been data mined already, courtesy of ElChicoEevee. They’re missing the base stats, and may be subject to change as they were discovered ages ago in the data. Therefore, as with any leak, take things with a grain of salt.

The stats show a massive jump from levels 3 to 4, which very likely indicate an evolution from Clefairy into Clefable. Also it appears to deal special attack, similar to Blissey — therefore expect Clefable’s builds to mirror that of Blissey’s.

Clefairy & Clefable moves in Pokemon Unite

As of now, there’s no full move set for Clefairy and Clefable in Pokemon Unite. The only real sign of the moves shown thus far are in the video trailer, where it appears to have support oriented moves alongside a slap move as well.