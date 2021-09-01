Pokemon Unite update 1.1.1.7 patch notes: Blastoise, Holowear & bug fixes

Pokemon Unite update v1.1.1.7 has arrived, and while there aren’t any significant balance changes like previous updates, there is a brand new fighter and some other game fixes.

Nintendo and TiMi Studio’s new free-to-play MOBA title Pokemon Unite has been out on Nintendo Switch for a couple of months now, and it’s already proving a hit with players. Regular updates are helping to keep things fresh, too.

The latest update, v1.1.1.7, dropped in the early hours of Wednesday, September 1, 2021, and features the long-awaited arrival of the Kanto region’s Blastoise! Alongside that, there are bug fixes and a Holowear for the beloved Water-type.

It’s a smaller update than previous ones, but the addition of a new Defender could help switch things up. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Pokemon Unite update v1.1.1.7 and Blastoise’s arrival.

Pokemon Unite update 1.1.1.7 patch notes

Here are the new additions in the latest Pokemon Unite update from September 1:

Blastoise is now available.

Fashionable Style Blastoise Holowear is now available.

Bug fixes.

Text fixes.

It doesn’t seem as though there’s a balance patch this time around, which may be disappointing for some Trainers as those are the updates that really switch things up. It’s likely there will be one when Pokemon Unite releases on mobile on September 22.

Still, the addition of new fighter Blastoise should be more than enough to keep players busy until the next update. We already know that Mamoswine and Sylveon will be added to the game in the near future.

How to get Blastoise in Pokemon Unite

In order to unlock Unite’s latest Defender Blastoise, Trainers will need to purchase a Blastoise License from the Unite Battle Committee Shop for either 460 Aeos Gems or 8,000 Aeos Coins.

Meanwhile, the Fashionable Style Blastoise Holowear is available to purchase for 400 Aeos Gems.

Once you’ve got your hands on the popular Kanto Pokemon, you might be wondering how best to play the Defender. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our Blastoise build guide for the best moveset and items.

For the latest news and guides, make sure you check out our Pokemon Unite home page.