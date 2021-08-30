Pokemon Unite server update times – when does Blastoise come out?

Pokemon Unite Servers will go down for a brief period for the August update. Here is when Blastoise will release in the TiMi Studios MOBA in each region.

Pokemon Unite servers are taken offline anytime there is a major update rolled out. This guide will take a look at what times the TiMi Studios MOBA will go down.

On September 1st, 2021, the free-to-play multiplayer will add Kanto Water-type Blastoise to its roster. Here is a break down when the multiplayer will be patched for each region’s timezone.

Pokemon Unite server update times

While the September 1st, 2021 patch update time has yet to be announced, TiMi Studios has used the same time window for all previous patches.

Advertisement

Because the game is a updated worldwide, Pokemon Unite servers are taken offline using a universal time that applies across all regions at the same time.

Here is a list when the developer will be taking the servers offline based on each player’s location.

Wednesday, September 1 – 12 AM PT

– 12 AM PT September 1 – 3 AM ET

3 AM ET September 1 – 7 AM UTC

– 7 AM UTC September 1 – 8 AM BST

Pokemon Unite Blastoise release time

After much anticipation, Gen I starter is finally releasing in Pokemon Unite. The blue turtle will be the latest ‘mon to join the Defender class of characters in the free-to-play multiplayer.

Read More: Pokemon Unite meta tips you need to know



Blastoise will be added on Monday September 1, 2021 at 12 AM PDT or 7 PM UTC. Those curious when the Water-type will specifically be patched into their game can look at the list above as it will be based on each region.

Advertisement

For our full breakdown of the character’s moves and the best Blastoise build in Pokemon Unite, check out our guide here.