Pokemon Unite update will add Squads feature for matchmaking

Pokemon Unite will soon have the new Squads feature that’s set to launch in the 1.2 patch, and will let trainers have a better way of teaming up for matchmaking.

Timi Studios is preparing to release Pokemon Unite for iOS and Android mobile devices, that’s also going to be packaged with a ton of buffs and nerfs for the game’s growing roster of characters.

Along with a brand new BattlePass, the Pokemon Unite 1.2 patch update will build on the young MOBA with quality of life features as well as opening up cross-play for the millions of upcoming mobile players.

Advertisement

This means there’s going to be a lot more people in Unite’s matchmaking system, and Timi is implementing a better way to load in with a competitive team.

Pokemon Unite Squad

In the launch trailer for Unite’s mobile port, we got a brief look at how the Unite squad feature will look like, that’s going to come with a way of creating and joining different teams.

Players will be able to send requests to join different squads as well as send messages to other members within each group’s Squad Chat social hub.

“Trainers can create their own squads or search for already-existing squads to join and connect with other players. By choosing squad tags that others can search for, like-minded Trainers can find each other easily,” Timi said, detailing the feature.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if there will be ranks within each squad, but titles like ‘Squad Leader’ and ‘Member’ were seen in the trailer. There will be a max of 30 players for each Squad, but that is subject to change.

Players on Nintendo Switch have only been able to create teams before going into matchmaking by inviting them off their friends list.

The new Squad feature will expand Unite players’ ability to fill all five positions by coordinating with others on what roles they want to play, which many already believe could go a long way to alleviating any toxic players or miscommunication during the Pokemon select phase.