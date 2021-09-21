Pokemon Unite update 1.2 patch notes: Sylveon, Mamoswine, Battle Pass & more changes

Shaking up the game again, Pokemon Unite update 1.2 releases this September with a number of features surrounding the mobile release, holowear, and the battle pass.

Pokemon Unite has continued to provide game-changing updates to the free-to-play MOBA, and this one is no different. Not only does it include a long list of character buffs and nerfs, but it also introduces cross-play between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In terms of the game, players will be wondering what new features and Pokemon will be coming with update 1.2 and cross-play. Luckily, we’ve got everything right here.

Pokemon Unite patch 1.2 release time

The Pokemon Unite 1.2 update will be released on September 22, 2021.

Pokemon Unite update 1.2 patch notes

While the update doesn’t officially launch until September 22, Serebii.net and the Pokemon Unite Twitter account have given us a sneak peek at what to expect.

Battle Pass: With the update, players will be able to experience an entirely revamped battle pass with new prizes to unlock

Get ready, Trainers! Tomorrow, the battle continues as #PokemonUNITE arrives on mobile devices! A new battle pass, new adventures, and a new way to play! pic.twitter.com/XvK7OrHqgo — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 21, 2021

Buffs and nerfs

A number of Pokemon have seen their moves experience some big changes in Patch 1.2, as detailed in our full breakdown.

Charizard

Fire Punch: Target gets burned when hitting multiple opponents

Target gets burned when hitting multiple opponents Flamethrower: Increase to movement speed after attacking

Increase to movement speed after attacking Fire Blast: Cooldown decreased

Cooldown decreased Seismic Slam: Cooldown decreased, and it now increases damage dealt by basic attacks, restores HP when damaging opponents

Absol

Night Slash: Cooldown decreased, decreased range of the second attack

Cooldown decreased, decreased range of the second attack Sucker Punch: Cooldown decreased, increased duration of the hindrance

Talonflame

Attack: Stat increase

Stat increase Fly: Cooldown reduced, increased movement in the air

Cooldown reduced, increased movement in the air Flame Sweep: Unite technique gauge is easier to charge

Venusaur

Giga Drain: Increases the reduction of damage user receives after use

Increases the reduction of damage user receives after use Petal Dance: Increases the total damage done, cooldown reduced, increases movement speed for longer

Garchomp

Defense: Stat increase

Stat increase Sp. Defense: Stat increase

Stat increase Rough Skin: Adjustments made to activation delay

Wigglytuff

Sp. Attack: Stat decrease

Stat decrease Pound: Lower damage

Lower damage Dazzling Gleam: Lower damage

Lower damage Sing: Bug fixed

Bug fixed Cute Charm: Reduced activation gap

Greninja

HP: Stat increase

Stat increase Attack: Stat increase

Stat increase Smoke Screen: Bug fixed

Bug fixed Substitute: Targets hit substitute easier

Targets hit substitute easier Water Shuriken: Bug fixed

Bug fixed Torrent: Reduced attack boost

Reduced attack boost Waterburst Shuriken: Unite technique gauge is easier to charge

Zeraora

Slash: Reduced amount of attacks done, with increased damage per hit

Reduced amount of attacks done, with increased damage per hit Spark: Period between moves increased, and it increases amount of consecutive Wild Charge attacks when using Spark

Period between moves increased, and it increases amount of consecutive Wild Charge attacks when using Spark Wild Charge: Cooldown decreased, reduced damage received when using attack

Cramorant

Basic Attack: Damage increase

Damage increase Surf: Damage decrease

Damage decrease Dive: Time between moves reduced

Time between moves reduced Gatling Gulp Missile: Damage decrease

Lucario

Power-Up Punch: Damage to opponent lowered

Damage to opponent lowered Close Combat: Damage increase, increased amount of hits, and bug fixed

Alolan Ninetales

Blizzard: How damage is dealt after hitting an obstacle has changed

How damage is dealt after hitting an obstacle has changed Snow Globe: Bug fixed

Cinderace

Pyro Ball: Cooldown reduced, increase to total damage done

Cooldown reduced, increase to total damage done Flame Charge: Cooldown reduced

Cooldown reduced Blazing Bicycle Kick: Bugs fixed

Bugs fixed Blaze: Bugs fixed

Of course, these are entirely preliminary patch notes. We’ll be sure to update this guide and the buffs & nerfs guide when the update is officially released.