Pokemon Unite update 1.2 patch notes: Sylveon, Mamoswine, Battle Pass & more changes

Shaking up the game again, Pokemon Unite update 1.2 releases this September with a number of features surrounding the mobile release, holowear, and the battle pass.
Pokemon Unite has continued to provide game-changing updates to the free-to-play MOBA, and this one is no different. Not only does it include a long list of character buffs and nerfs, but it also introduces cross-play between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.
In terms of the game, players will be wondering what new features and Pokemon will be coming with update 1.2 and cross-play. Luckily, we’ve got everything right here.
Pokemon Unite patch 1.2 release time
The Pokemon Unite 1.2 update will be released on September 22, 2021.
Pokemon Unite update 1.2 patch notes
While the update doesn’t officially launch until September 22, Serebii.net and the Pokemon Unite Twitter account have given us a sneak peek at what to expect.
- Battle Pass: With the update, players will be able to experience an entirely revamped battle pass with new prizes to unlock
- Missions: Players will experience new missions to complete as they progress in the game
- Characters: Two new characters will be included – Mamoswine and Sylveon
- Holowear: Multiple Pokemon will receive new holowear — including Garchomp, Blastoise, and Charizard!
Get ready, Trainers! Tomorrow, the battle continues as #PokemonUNITE arrives on mobile devices!
A new battle pass, new adventures, and a new way to play! pic.twitter.com/XvK7OrHqgo
— Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 21, 2021
Buffs and nerfs
A number of Pokemon have seen their moves experience some big changes in Patch 1.2, as detailed in our full breakdown.
Charizard
- Fire Punch: Target gets burned when hitting multiple opponents
- Flamethrower: Increase to movement speed after attacking
- Fire Blast: Cooldown decreased
- Seismic Slam: Cooldown decreased, and it now increases damage dealt by basic attacks, restores HP when damaging opponents
Absol
- Night Slash: Cooldown decreased, decreased range of the second attack
- Sucker Punch: Cooldown decreased, increased duration of the hindrance
Talonflame
- Attack: Stat increase
- Fly: Cooldown reduced, increased movement in the air
- Flame Sweep: Unite technique gauge is easier to charge
Venusaur
- Giga Drain: Increases the reduction of damage user receives after use
- Petal Dance: Increases the total damage done, cooldown reduced, increases movement speed for longer
Garchomp
- Defense: Stat increase
- Sp. Defense: Stat increase
- Rough Skin: Adjustments made to activation delay
Wigglytuff
- Sp. Attack: Stat decrease
- Pound: Lower damage
- Dazzling Gleam: Lower damage
- Sing: Bug fixed
- Cute Charm: Reduced activation gap
Greninja
- HP: Stat increase
- Attack: Stat increase
- Smoke Screen: Bug fixed
- Substitute: Targets hit substitute easier
- Water Shuriken: Bug fixed
- Torrent: Reduced attack boost
- Waterburst Shuriken: Unite technique gauge is easier to charge
Zeraora
- Slash: Reduced amount of attacks done, with increased damage per hit
- Spark: Period between moves increased, and it increases amount of consecutive Wild Charge attacks when using Spark
- Wild Charge: Cooldown decreased, reduced damage received when using attack
Cramorant
- Basic Attack: Damage increase
- Surf: Damage decrease
- Dive: Time between moves reduced
- Gatling Gulp Missile: Damage decrease
Lucario
- Power-Up Punch: Damage to opponent lowered
- Close Combat: Damage increase, increased amount of hits, and bug fixed
Alolan Ninetales
- Blizzard: How damage is dealt after hitting an obstacle has changed
- Snow Globe: Bug fixed
Cinderace
- Pyro Ball: Cooldown reduced, increase to total damage done
- Flame Charge: Cooldown reduced
- Blazing Bicycle Kick: Bugs fixed
- Blaze: Bugs fixed
Of course, these are entirely preliminary patch notes. We’ll be sure to update this guide and the buffs & nerfs guide when the update is officially released.