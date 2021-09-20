Pokemon Unite: Cross-play & cross-progression guide for mobile & Nintendo Switch

Now that Pokemon Unite is coming to mobile, you may be wondering if cross-play and cross-progression is supported between your mobile device and your Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Unite, the latest franchise entry from TiMi Studio and Nintendo, is a strategic team battle game that challenges players to take part in fast-paced 5v5 matches and attempt to score more goals than the opposing team before time is up.

The game has been out on Nintendo Switch since July 2021, and many Trainers have spent hours unlocking all their favorite ‘mon, decking their avatar out in the coolest outfits, and progressing through the Ranked Match system.

So naturally, Trainers are eager to know whether or not they can carry their hard-earned items and progress across between Nintendo Switch and mobile, which launches September 22. We’re here to answer that question for you.

Contents

Does Pokemon Unite have cross-play?

The short answer is yes, Pokemon Unite will have cross-play between Nintendo Switch and mobile, which means you can battle against other players regardless of what device they’re using.

Does Pokemon Unite support cross-progression?

The good news is that Pokemon Unite does indeed support cross-progression between the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. It does this by linking your Nintendo account or Trainer Club account.

There are some key details that you need to be aware of, though, so we’ll explain exactly how to set up cross-progression between Switch and mobile (or vice versa) below.

How to carry Pokemon Unite data from Switch to mobile

If you’ve already been playing Pokemon Unite on Nintendo Switch and want to carry your data over to mobile, follow these instructions:

Double-check which Nintendo account or Trainer Club account you’ve linked to Pokemon Unite on Switch. Download the Pokemon Unite app on your mobile. Open the app and link the same Nintendo account or Trainer Club account you used on Switch. Your accounts should now be linked and cross-progression will be enabled.

If you started playing on mobile before linking your account, you’ll need to completely delete the app from your mobile device and redownload it before following the instructions above.

How to carry Pokemon Unite data from mobile to Switch

If you started playing on mobile and want to carry your data over to a Nintendo Switch, follow these instructions instead:

Link your Nintendo account or Trainer Club account to Pokemon Unite on your mobile device (you can do this in Settings). Download the Pokemon Unite app on your Nintendo Switch. Open the app and link the same Nintendo account or Trainer Club account you used on mobile. Your accounts should now be linked and cross-progression will be enabled.

If you started playing on Nintendo Switch before linking to your mobile device, you won’t be able to use cross-progression. It’s very important that you link your mobile app to your chosen account first.

Remember that linking a Nintendo account or Trainer Club account is permanent. You won’t be able to reverse this decision or link to a different account without starting over.

How to carry Pokemon Unite data between mobile devices

If you want to transfer your data between two mobile devices, you’ll be glad to know this process is a lot easier than cross-play between Switch and mobile.

Simply visit Settings on your original mobile device and make sure at least one account (Nintendo account, Trainer Club account, Google, Facebook, or Apple) is linked. Then, download Pokemon Unite on your new mobile device and use that same account to sign in.

That’s everything you need to know about cross-play and cross-progression! For more tips and guides like this one, make sure you visit our dedicated Pokemon Unite home page.