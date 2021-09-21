All buffs & nerfs in Pokemon Unite 1.2 update: Charizard, Absol, Zeraora, Venusaur

Pokemon Unite update 1.2 has given the game a major shakeup, with a number of fighters being given significant buffs and nerfs – from Charizard to Absol. So, let’s break down what’s changed for some of the game’s best characters.
Pokemon Unite’s meta has been mixed around a few times with previous updates, without doubt, but the latest content refresh in the game is the introduction of cross-play between Nintendo Switch and mobile.
It launches on mobile on September 22, so players will be able to compete between both platforms seamlessly from that point onwards.
In terms of the game, all of the different mains out there will be wondering what tweaks are coming their way in Patch 1.2. 12 Pokemon will be impacted by the changes with others experiencing bug fixes, but don’t worry, we’ll fill you in on the details.
Pokemon Unite patch 1.2 buffs and nerfs
The following changes have been confirmed by Serebii.net.
Charizard
- Fire Punch: Target gets burned when hitting multiple opponents
- Flamethrower: Increase to movement speed after attacking
- Fire Blast: Cooldown decreased
- Seismic Slam: Cooldown decreased, and it now increases damage dealt by basic attacks, restores HP when damaging opponents
Absol
- Night Slash: Cooldown decreased, decreased range of the second attack
- Sucker Punch: Cooldown decreased, increased duration of the hindrance
Zeraora
- Slash: Reduced amount of attacks done, with increased damage per hit
- Spark: Period between moves increased, and it increases amount of consecutive Wild Charge attacks when using Spark
- Wild Charge: Cooldown decreased, reduced damage received when using attack
Cinderace
- Pyro Ball: Cooldown reduced, increase to total damage done
- Flame Charge: Cooldown reduced
- Blazing Bicycle Kick: Bugs fixed
- Blaze: Bugs fixed
Venusaur
- Giga Drain: Increases the reduction of damage user receives after use
- Petal Dance: Increases the total damage done, cooldown reduced, increases movement speed for longer
Talonflame
- Attack: Stat increase
- Fly: Cooldown reduced, increased movement in the air
- Flame Sweep: Unite technique gauge is easier to charge
Garchomp
- Defense: Stat increase
- Sp. Defense: Stat increase
- Rough Skin: Adjustments made to activation delay
Greninja
- HP: Stat increase
- Attack: Stat increase
- Smoke Screen: Bug fixed
- Substitute: Targets hit substitute easier
- Water Shuriken: Bug fixed
- Torrent: Reduced attack boost
- Waterburst Shuriken: Unite technique gauge is easier to charge
Wigglytuff
- Sp. Attack: Stat decrease
- Pound: Lower damage
- Dazzling Gleam: Lower damage
- Sing: Bug fixed
- Cute Charm: Reduced activation gap
Cramorant
- Basic Attack: Damage increase
- Surf: Damage decrease
- Dive: Time between moves reduced
- Gatling Gulp Missile: Damage decrease
Lucario
- Power-Up Punch: Damage to opponent lowered
- Close Combat: Damage increase, increased amount of hits, and bug fixed
Alolan Ninetales
- Blizzard: How damage is dealt after hitting an obstacle has changed
- Snow Globe: Bug fixed
Pokemon Unite update 1.2 bug fixes
Those are the main changes in terms of buffs and nerfs from the patch, though a number of other Pokemon have been tweaked to fix bugs related to the characters and their moves. These are as follows:
- Eldegross
- Snorlax
- Gardevoir
- Gengar
- Slowbro
- Machamp
- Blastoise
- Regigigas
- Mr. Mime
- Crustle
These changes will go live on September 22, with Patch 1.2 in Pokemon Unite. With mobile cross-platform play coming in, as well as a new Battle Pass, things are looking up.
If anything moves around between now and the release of the update, we’ll change the information on this page.