All buffs & nerfs in Pokemon Unite 1.2 update: Charizard, Absol, Zeraora, Venusaur

Pokemon Unite update 1.2 has given the game a major shakeup, with a number of fighters being given significant buffs and nerfs – from Charizard to Absol. So, let’s break down what’s changed for some of the game’s best characters.

Pokemon Unite’s meta has been mixed around a few times with previous updates, without doubt, but the latest content refresh in the game is the introduction of cross-play between Nintendo Switch and mobile.

It launches on mobile on September 22, so players will be able to compete between both platforms seamlessly from that point onwards.

In terms of the game, all of the different mains out there will be wondering what tweaks are coming their way in Patch 1.2. 12 Pokemon will be impacted by the changes with others experiencing bug fixes, but don’t worry, we’ll fill you in on the details.

Pokemon Unite patch 1.2 buffs and nerfs

The following changes have been confirmed by Serebii.net.

Fire Punch: Target gets burned when hitting multiple opponents

Target gets burned when hitting multiple opponents Flamethrower: Increase to movement speed after attacking

Increase to movement speed after attacking Fire Blast: Cooldown decreased

Cooldown decreased Seismic Slam: Cooldown decreased, and it now increases damage dealt by basic attacks, restores HP when damaging opponents

Night Slash: Cooldown decreased, decreased range of the second attack

Cooldown decreased, decreased range of the second attack Sucker Punch: Cooldown decreased, increased duration of the hindrance

Slash: Reduced amount of attacks done, with increased damage per hit

Reduced amount of attacks done, with increased damage per hit Spark: Period between moves increased, and it increases amount of consecutive Wild Charge attacks when using Spark

Period between moves increased, and it increases amount of consecutive Wild Charge attacks when using Spark Wild Charge: Cooldown decreased, reduced damage received when using attack

Pyro Ball: Cooldown reduced, increase to total damage done

Cooldown reduced, increase to total damage done Flame Charge: Cooldown reduced

Cooldown reduced Blazing Bicycle Kick: Bugs fixed

Bugs fixed Blaze: Bugs fixed

Giga Drain: Increases the reduction of damage user receives after use

Increases the reduction of damage user receives after use Petal Dance: Increases the total damage done, cooldown reduced, increases movement speed for longer

Attack: Stat increase

Stat increase Fly: Cooldown reduced, increased movement in the air

Cooldown reduced, increased movement in the air Flame Sweep: Unite technique gauge is easier to charge

Defense: Stat increase

Stat increase Sp. Defense: Stat increase

Stat increase Rough Skin: Adjustments made to activation delay

HP: Stat increase

Stat increase Attack: Stat increase

Stat increase Smoke Screen: Bug fixed

Bug fixed Substitute: Targets hit substitute easier

Targets hit substitute easier Water Shuriken: Bug fixed

Bug fixed Torrent: Reduced attack boost

Reduced attack boost Waterburst Shuriken: Unite technique gauge is easier to charge

Sp. Attack: Stat decrease

Stat decrease Pound: Lower damage

Lower damage Dazzling Gleam: Lower damage

Lower damage Sing: Bug fixed

Bug fixed Cute Charm: Reduced activation gap

Basic Attack: Damage increase

Damage increase Surf: Damage decrease

Damage decrease Dive: Time between moves reduced

Time between moves reduced Gatling Gulp Missile: Damage decrease

Power-Up Punch: Damage to opponent lowered

Damage to opponent lowered Close Combat: Damage increase, increased amount of hits, and bug fixed

Blizzard: How damage is dealt after hitting an obstacle has changed

How damage is dealt after hitting an obstacle has changed Snow Globe: Bug fixed

Pokemon Unite update 1.2 bug fixes

Those are the main changes in terms of buffs and nerfs from the patch, though a number of other Pokemon have been tweaked to fix bugs related to the characters and their moves. These are as follows:

Eldegross

Snorlax

Gardevoir

Gengar

Slowbro

Machamp

Blastoise

Regigigas

Mr. Mime

Crustle

These changes will go live on September 22, with Patch 1.2 in Pokemon Unite. With mobile cross-platform play coming in, as well as a new Battle Pass, things are looking up.

If anything moves around between now and the release of the update, we’ll change the information on this page.