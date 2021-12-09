Pokemon Unite 1.3.1.2 update patch notes: How to unlock Tsareena, buffs & nerfs

The Pokemon Unite 1.3.1.2 update has landed and its patch notes have been leaked, bringing forth a plethora of changes including how to obtain Tsareena, balancing, as well as buffs and nerfs to various Pokemon.

Although newer as a game with its Switch release back in July, like many other MOBAs, Pokemon’s twist on the genre has been no stranger to updates. Be it small content refreshes that include cosmetic items and balancing, or an all-encompassing patch such as the 1.2.1.11 update — TiMi Studios hasn’t let up.

The leaked 1.3.1.2 patch notes claim various changes ranging from minor to major. Some of these changes include how to unlock Tsareena, ranked match performance system adjustments, shop updates, and more.

Pokemon Unite 1.3.1.2 patch notes leaked

The following leak has been brought forth by Twitter user ElChicoEevee, revealing buffs and nerfs for several characters. Before we dive into that, though, let’s run through the general gameplay improvements you will notice.

Tsareena unlock

Unlocking Tsareena has come easily, as all players need to do is log in after the update on December 9. This will give accounts the proper license to play the grass-type Pokemon.

Rank changes

Reaching the highest rank at any game can be a daunting and difficult task. With the new patch, Pokemon Unite’s Master Rank rating has been adjusted, making it so it increases more easily. Master Rank players aren’t the only ones receiving some love, as the whole ranked match performance point system has been adjusted.

Players can now prevent the loss of a victory point after losing a ranked match. All they have to do is exchange a deduction in performance points. However, this will only be applicable if the number of performance points is past the gauge’s white line.

Goal changes

The HP recovered when scoring goals has been weakened in all battle modes and maps.

Remoat Stadium

The amount of Aeos energy dropped by opposing Pokemon when knocked out has been adjusted. On top of that, Sitrus Berries will disappear within five minutes of the battle starting. This effect will happen regardless forward goal zones have been destroyed or not.

To go with this, the middle goal zones have had their recovery and shield effects strengthened same with the base goal zones.

Pokemon changes and tweaks: Pokemon Unite 1.3.1.2 update

Lucario

Power-Up Punch: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased .

Steadfast: Stat decreased.

Greninja

Boosted Attack: Decreased movement speed bug fix.

Double Team: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased .

Water Shuriken: Cooldown increased .

Water Shuriken: Movement speed decreased bug fix.

Waterburst Shuriken: Cooldown increased .

Waterburst Shuriken: Movement speed decreased bug fix.

Greendent

Covet : Cooldown increased.

Cove t: Duration of effects on the user decreased .

Cove t: Effects on the user weakened.

Zeraora

Discharge : Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased .

Discharge : Shield effect decreased .

Spark : Controls adjusted.

Wild Charge : Bug fixes.

Plasma Gale : Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased .

Talonflame

Aerial Ace : Cooldown decreased.

Fly : Effects on the user weakened.

Kirlia

Evolution : Level at which Pokemon evolves changed from level 10 to level 9.

Gardevoir

Psyshock : Level learned changed from level 6 to level 5.

Psyshock+ : Level learned changed from level 12 to level 11.

Future Sight : Level learned changed from level 6 to level 5.

Future Sight+ : Level learned changed from level 12 to level 11.

Psychic : Level learned changed from level 8 to level 7.

Psychic+ : Level learned changed from level 14 to level 13.

Moonblast : Level learned changed from level 8 to level 7.

Moonblast : Bug fixes.

Moonblast+ : Level learned changed from level 14 to level 13.

Fairy Singularity : Level learned changed from level 10 to level 9.

Gible

Evolution : Level at which Pokemon evolves changed from level 6 to level 5.

Gabite

Evolution : Level at which Pokemon evolves changed from level 10 to level 9

Garchomp

Dig : Level learned changed from level 6 to level 5.

Dig+ : Level learned changed from level 12 to level 11.

Dragon Rush : Level learned changed from level 6 to level 5.

Dragon Rush+ : Level learned changed from level 12 to level 11.

Earthquake : Level learned changed from level 8 to level 7.

Earthquake+ : Level learned changed from level 14 to level 13.

Dragon Claw : Level learned changed from level 8 to level 7.

Dragon Claw+ : Level learned changed from level 14 to level 13.

Livid Outrage : Level learned changed from level 10 to level 9.

Swinub

Evolution : Level at which Pokemon evolves changed from level 6 to level 5.

Snorlax

Flail : Level learned changed from level 6 to level 5.

Flail : Duration of effects on the user increased .

Flail+ : Level learned changed from level 12 to level 11.

Heavy Slam : Level learned changed from level 6 to level 5.

Heavy Slam+ : Level learned changed from level 12 to level 11.

Block : Level learned changed from level 8 to level 7.

Block+ : Level learned changed from level 14 to level 13.

Block+ : Bugs fixed for the damage reduction on Snorlax.

Yawn : Level learned changed from level 8 to level 7.

Yawn+ : Level learned changed from level 14 to level 13.

Power Nap : Level learned changed from level 10 to level 9.

Ralts

Evolution : Level at which Pokemon evolves changed from level 6 to level 5.

Piloswine

Evolution : Level at which Pokemon evolves changed from level 10 to level 9.

Mamoswine

Icicle Crash : Level learned changed from level 6 to level 5.

Icicle Crash+ : Level learned changed from level 12 to level 11.

Ice Fang : Level learned changed from level 6 to level 5.

Ice Fang+ : Level learned changed from level 12 to level 11.

High Horsepower : Level learned changed from level 8 to level 7.

High Horsepower : Activation timing has been adjusted – High

High Horsepower +: Level learned changed from level 14 to level 13.

Earthquake : Level learned changed from level 8 to level 7.

Earthquake : Level learned changed from level 14 to level 13.

Mammoth Mash : Level learned changed from level 10 to level 9.

Thick Fat : Bug fixes.

Eldegoss

Standard Attack : Decreased movement speed bug fix.

Gengar

Phantom Ambush : Sneaking effect bug fix.

Cramorant

Standard Attack : Boosted attack bug fix.

Blastoise

Standard Attack : Boosted attack bug fix.

Sylveon

Pixilate : Bug fixes.

Fairy Frolic : Bug fixes.

Wigglytuff

Pound : Effects bug fix.

These changes have taken effect as of December 9, 2021, all players need to do is update their game if the patch hasn’t shown up.

On top of the new Pokemon addition, there are plenty of changes players can play with. Be it the plethora of Pokemon tunings, the new rank changes, or the small stuff such as goal tweaks. Unite players are in good hands to end the year and start a new one.