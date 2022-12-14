Pokemon Ultimate Journeys leak reveals final episode of anime series

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

The Pokemon Ultimate Journeys anime has been approaching its conclusion and now the title for the final episode of the series has leaked.

With the final arc of the Pokemon Ultimate Journeys wrapped up and Ash finally becoming a Pokemon Master, fans have wondered how the anime will finally conclude.

Early preview materials teased that the series might find a way to wrap up both Goh and Ash’s adventure with a climactic battle against the Legendary Pokemon they encountered at the start of their journey: Lugia.

Now, recent leaks seem to confirm that episode 136 of the Pokemon Journeys anime will indeed be the last episode, with its leaked Japanese title solidifying what’s to come for both protagonists.

Pokemon anime leak confirms series finale

The Pokeaninews Twitter account tweeted that “December 16 is the 136th and final episode of the Pokemon Journeys: The Series.” They also revealed the episode title roughly translates to “Satoshi and Goh! Embark on a New Journey!!”

The preview screenshots posted along with the tweet showed Ash and Goh leaving their room behind. Additionally, the account shared a screenshot of a classic series finale message, which reads, “And to our own way.”

Based on the fact that no subsequent episodes have been revealed up to this point and previous leaks seemed to suggest that Goh and Ash would wrap up their journey with a final encounter against Lugia, it seems all but certain that episode 136 really is the series finale.

Naturally, this has some fans worried, as The Pokemon Company has released any official material for whatever the next Pokemon anime series will be. This compounded with rumors that the anime’s development has been in jeopardy has fans concerned this really is the end of the Pokemon anime.

However, it seems there are still a handful of episodes coming that are still unconfirmed as of yet. With episode 136 seemingly being the series finale, some fans have wondered whether those unannounced episodes are simply specials.

“Thought so, then those TBDs are likely Specials like with what we got in XY & BW.” Others speculated whether or not those new episodes would be some sort of tease for the next series premiere. “December 23 week preview [Scarlet & Violet] 1 episode maybe?” wondered one Twitter user.

Of course, only time will tell whatever the Pokemon anime has in store for the future. Provided these leaks are accurate, however, it seems The Pokemon Journeys series will finally come to a close on December 16, 2022.