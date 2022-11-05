Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Championship final battle is put on hold

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys is currently deep in Ash and Leon’s final battle for the title of World Champion. However, the use of powerful move sets has brought about a catastrophe that could put the match’s conclusion on hold.

Episode 131 of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys starts right at the heat of the action. Ash and Leon have both already used many of their available team members in battle, and Ash’s companions have sustained heavy damage. While many have hoped Ash would beat Leon, the odds aren’t seemingly in his favor.

Despite many wanting to see Ash’s Dragonite give Leon’s Rillaboom a beating, she is taken out early in the episode. Rillaboom goes on to obliterate Ash’s Sirfetch’d as well before the Pokemon Ultimate Journeys protagonist calls on Dracovish. After several tense moments, Dracovish is finally able to dispatch Rillaboom with its powerful dragon and Ice-type moves.

Leon then sends out Cinderace, taking down Dracovish, leaving Ash with just his Pikachu. Leon recalls Cinderace and chooses his iconic partner Charizard to meet Pikachu in battle. With Leon possessing two Pokemon, his odds of winning are already better than Ash’s, but he wastes no time Gigantamaxing his Charizard, using a GMAX move to whip up a sandstorm.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys episode 131 illustrates devastating power

Realizing he can’t beat Leon with ordinary moves, Ash decides it’s time to use his Z-Move. He tosses his hat onto Pikachu’s head, and together they complete the synchronized dance to power up “10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt” – as shared by KevAnipoke on Twitter.

Leon calls on Charizard to strike back with a GMAX Fire-type move, and the attacks connect in the center of the arena. They create an explosion that tears through the stadium, erupting through the top and into the atmosphere above. The combined effect discharges an extraordinary amount of energy into the area, causing the sky to go black.

Gigantamax, Z-Move, and Mega Evolution energy could pause the battle

Instead of blowing either Pokemon back, or completely destroying the arena, The attacks neutralize each other. As Leon and Ash look up, Galar Particles can be seen sifting down from the sky above. At the same moment, the episode cuts to Professor Magnolia’s lab, where Eternatus has become unsettled. It breaks free, leaving the Professors in a panic.

It reappears over the Championship stadium, visible through the open top against the blackened sky.

According to what is said throughout the episode, it appears the “Darkest Day”, an apocalyptic storm that has been known to appear in the Galar region could have been triggered by the combined Mega Evolution, Gigantamax, and Z-Move energy used during the battle.

The next episode may put the conclusion of Ash and Leon’s battle on hold temporarily so the two can team up and fix the situation. They will likely need to battle Eternatus, with the hope that its bond with Leon will help them overcome its desire to absorb all the Galar Particles now in the air.

Hopefully, both the outcome of the historic Pokemon Ultimate Journeys match and the fate of Eternatus will be covered in episode 132 in the near future.