Pokemon trainer “distraught” after Shiny Flower Crown Sylveon evolution ends in disaster - Dexerto

One very unlucky Pokemon Go trainer has been left “distraught” after their attempt at getting a Shiny Flower Crown Sylveon ended in complete failure.

Since the release of Niantic’s incredibly popular mobile app Pokemon Go back in 2016, trainers have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the Fairy-type Eevee evolution Sylveon – and now it’s finally here!

With two methods of evolving available, including the classic name trick, many trainers rushed to turn their strongest Eeevee into the beloved Fairy-type ‘mon, but this trainer got an unfortunate reminder about the importance of patience!

Pokemon Go trainer’s Sylveon evolution ends in tragedy

In a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit, user thepenguinja explained how they made the “biggest mistake of [their] Go career” by not double-checking before evolving their Shiny Flower Crown Eeevee into a Sylveon.

Advertisement

Flower Crown Eevee is a special costume-wearing Eevee that very rarely appears in the game – especially a Shiny one. When evolved, it retains its flower crown, so many trainers have been saving theirs for the beloved Sylveon’s debut.

But trainer thepenguinja made a fatal error when evolving their Shiny Flower Crown Eeevee. They used the name trick – renaming it to ‘Kira’ – but didn’t check the silhouette of the evolved Pokemon and ended up with a Shiny Flower Crown Vaporeon instead.

“Now I am the saddened owner of a very happy shiny flower crown Vaporeon that is completely clueless of my distraught feelings towards it,” they wrote. “PLEASE learn from my mistake and double-check EVERYTHING before throwing away your only shot at the most perfectly beautiful Pokémon.”

Advertisement

It turns out thepenguinja wasn’t the only one who made this fatal error, as many trainers took to the comments section to share their own Sylveon-evolving tragedies since the Fairy-type creature went live in Pokemon Go.

“I did the same thing! Makes me feel a little better I’m not the only one,” wrote one devastated Reddit user, while another added, “Got too excited, turned my hundo into a Vaporeon last night.” Ouch.

The chances of getting another shot at a Shiny Flower Crown Sylveon are incredibly slim, so if there’s a lesson to be learned here, it’s that you should always double-check before evolving your best Pokemon!

Advertisement

Have you got a Sylveon in Pokemon Go already? If so, we’ve got a handy guide to the best Sylveon movesets that you’ll need to take you to victory in Raids, Gyms, and Trainer Battles.