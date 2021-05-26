Sylveon best moveset in Pokemon Go | Raids and Battle League - Dexerto

Now that Sylveon has finally been added to the Pokemon Go roster, trainers will no doubt be looking to make the most of the Fairy-type Eeveelution with the best possible moveset.

After years of waiting, the eighth and final Eevee evolution, Sylveon, has joined the likes of Umbreon and Flareon during part two of Niantic’s Luminous Legends Y event. If you’re not sure how to evolve it yet, we’ve got a handy guide here.

Was it worth the wait? Well, it’s not the most powerful ‘mon you can have on your team, but it’s still an incredibly solid Fairy-type choice and a firm fan favorite, so many trainers will be looking for the best way to utilize it.

Sylveon best moveset in Pokemon Go

Sylveon has access to two Fast Moves: Charm and Quick Attack. Whatever you’re going to use Sylveon for in Pokemon Go, it makes much more sense to go for the Fairy-type Charm and take advantage of STAB.

It’s also wise to buy a second Charged Move for Sylveon, and while it will be costly at 75,000 Stardust and 50 Eevee Candy, it’s actually cheaper than giving any of the other Eeveelutions a second Charged Move.

Below, we’ll detail the best movesets for Sylveon in both PvP and PvE that will make it a powerful fighter.

PvP (Trainer Battles) Sylveon moveset

Fast Move: Charm

Charm Charged Moves: Moonblast and Last Resort

Sylveon can actually be a pretty solid performer in the Ultra League. Thanks to its decent stats and a strong Fairy-type move pool, it can take down most of the common Dragon, Fighting, and Dark-type opponents with ease.

Charm is the best Fast Move, so go with that. As for Charged Moves, Moonblast is the strongest of Sylveon’s Fairy-type moves, while the Normal-type Last Resort provides a little extra coverage if you have an Elite Charged TM.

PvE (Raids & Gyms) Sylveon moveset

Fast Move: Charm

Charm Charged Moves: Dazzling Gleam and Moonblast

You’ll only be using Sylveon in Raids and Gym battles to take down Dragon, Fighting, and the occasional Dark-types, so it’s best to focus on Fairy-type moves, meaning Charm is once again the go-to Fast Move.

When it comes to Charged Moves, Dazzling Gleam makes sense as it provides maximum DPS with relatively reasonable energy cost. If you can afford a second, go with Moonblast for more high damage.

So… is Sylveon any good in Pokemon Go?

The most popular Fairy-types in Go are without a doubt Togekiss and Gardevoir, so figuring out whether Sylveon is a worthy addition to your team largely comes down to how it stacks up against these two Pokemon.

Togekiss has higher Attack and Defense stats than Sylveon, making it a bulkier and more powerful choice. Gardevoir also has a higher Attack, but pales with Defense and Stamina. This places Sylveon somewhere in the middle.

When it comes to typing, Sylveon wins as it’s a pure Fairy, meaning it’s only weak against Steel and Poison. Togekiss is Fairy/Flying, so is also weak against Electric, Rock, and Ice, while Gardevoir’s Psychic/Fairy-typing adds vulnerability to Ghosts.

Ultimately, if you have a Togekiss, you’ll probably still want to use that as your main Fairy-type. If not, then Sylveon is an excellent addition to your team – and it has the benefit of fewer weaknesses and a more balanced stat distribution.