Pokemon TCG reveals first look at new Silver Tempest expansion

The latest Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion has been revealed, with Sword & Shield: Silver Tempest arriving in November 2022.

Following in the footsteps of the Astral Radiance and Pokemon Go expansions, the Sword & Shield Silver Tempest expansion will introduce three more Radiant Pokemon including Radiant Jirachi and Radiant Alakazam.

There will also be six Pokemon VSTAR cards to hunt down including Lugia VSTAR and Regidrago VSTAR, as well as the Pokemon TCG’s first non-evolved VSTAR card: Alolan Vulpix VSTAR.

The Pokemon Company

Other notable additions include 15 Pokémon V cards and 18 full-art Pokémon V cards, as well as a Regieleki VMAX. The expansion is currently slated for release on November 11, 2022.

Cards from the Silver Tempest expansion will be available in booster packs, special collections, an Elite Trainer Box, and a Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box – some of which are available to pre-order now.

The Pokemon Center-exclusive Elite Trainer Box will feature two additional booster packs, a second set of card sleeves, and a unique metallic coin.

The Pokemon Company

The Sword & Shield: Silver Tempest expansion announcement comes just days after it was revealed that the first Pokemon TCG set based on the Scarlet & Violet games will be released in 2023.

Unlike the Sword & Shield expansions – which focused on V, VMAX, and VSTAR cards – the Scarlet & Violet base set will feature the return of powerful ex cards for the first time in years.