Pokemon TCG collector finds $200 card in clearance tin

One Pokemon TCG collector got lucky when buying a clearance Poke Ball tin housing a holofoil card worth significantly more than they paid originally.

The Pokemon Company unleashed Pokemon TCG’s Silver Tempest expansion in November 2022, a collection many were eager to get their hands on based on the art alone.

Of all the cards included in Silver Tempest, the Lugia V Alternate counted among the most stunning. Its attack abilities added extra value to the card, which, according to TCGPlayer listings, is now worth more than $200 even in near-mint condition.

Reddit user itsatrav got lucky, spending little more than $8 on their Lugia V Alternate. The user obtained what they’ve called “one of their best pulls” from a Poke Ball tin that Walmart had on clearance.

In the comments, itsatrav said they found four different Poke Ball tins during the shopping excursion and purchased each one of them. Though the other three tins feature “meh” pulls by comparison, the Lugia V Alternate more than made up for the effort.

Several people expressed surprise at a collector coming across such a find in a clearance section. “Idk what’s crazier the pull or that your Walmart doesn’t sell out fast enough and gets to put things on clearance lol,” reads one reply.

Someone else in the thread mentioned that their son pulled the much-coveted Silver Tempest card under similar circumstances. The user’s son purchased the last six Poke Ball tins at their local supermarket and was surprised to find a Lugia V Alternate card tucked inside one of the collectible items.

Supermarket trips have been the source of many Pokemon TCG pulls in the past. In April, another Redditor shared a story of their seven-year-old fortuitously picking up a Diaglo V card worth about $40 at Target.

“I had no idea you could go to Target and just buy a pack with a $40 card in it. Crazy,” the Redditor explained in their post.