Pokemon TCG Stellar Miracle: Release date, new cards, more

The next Japanese Pokemon TCG set, Stellar Miracle, has been officially revealed, so let’s go over its release date, new cards, and everything else we know.

The Pokemon TCG has had a pretty stellar 2024 so far, with big expansions like Temporal Forces and Twilight Masquerade making waves in the community.

Thanks to an announcement during the Japan Championships 2024 livestream, TCG fans know the next Japanese expansion will be called Stellar Miracle.

This new expansion will be based on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC expansion and will feature new cards like Terapagos ex. So, let’s break down what we know about this new set, including its new cards and release date.

The new expansion pack will be released on July 19, 2024, as announced in the Japan 2024 Champions League Yokohama livestream.

Pokemon TCG Stella Miracle cards and products

Stellar Miracle will have 81 cards and an unconfirmed amount of secret rare or better cards as well. When the set releases, we’ll be sure to update this post so check back then for further information.

As this set is based on the Indigo Disk DLC, it will feature the debut of Stellar-type Pokemon. Similar to Tera-type cards, Stellar-type Pokémon ex cards will be able to shield themselves from damage while benched.

Early information revealed the set will introduce Terapagos ex, Rotom Fan, colorless Hoothoot, Noctowl, and Bouffalant cards.

The Pokemon Company

Additionally, a brand new ACE SPEC card has been revealed for Stellar Miracle. The new ACE SPEC card is called Glistening Crystal, according to PokeGuardian. When played, attacks from the Tera Pokemon this card is attached to cost 1 less Energy of any type.

Trainers interested in buying Stellar Miracle will be able to purchase both regular Booster Packs and Booster Boxes when the set is released. Booster Boxes will come with 30 packs while Booster Packs include five cards each.

The Pokemon Company

It’s important to reiterate that this is a Japanese release, meaning that it will not be coming out in other locations. Of course, there’s always the option to import this set for those who live outside of Japan.

That’s all we know about Stellar Miracle for now. It will be released on July 19, 2024, and we’ll be sure to update this guide with any further information. For more TCG guides, check out our hubs for Twilight Masquerade and Temporal Forces.