Save 22% on Pokemon TCG: Silver Tempest ETB this Black Friday

Amazon is offering incredible deals on Pokemon products ahead of Black Friday, and at a historic low of 22% off, this Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield Silver Tempest ETB can’t be missed.

The Pokemon Company released the Silver Tempest Elite Trainer Box as a farewell to the Sword and Shield era. The Silver Tempest booster packets within give collectors a chance to pull beautiful cards, and the box also includes several Pokemon TCG tools and collector’s items.

Pokemon Elite Trainer Boxes are a great way for new players to get into the trading card game and also make for exciting gifts. This is one of the best deals on a Pokemon ETB this Black Friday, as buying eight individual Silver Tempest packs at the standard Amazon price of $4.11 works out at $32.88.

So if you’re a fan looking to treat yourself or start collecting cards from this set, it’s worth spending the extra two dollars to get all of these extra goodies, as well as a lovely box to store your cards in.

Best Black Friday Deal on the Pokemon TCG: Silver Tempest ETB

Pokemon

The ETB itself consists of a beautiful box with a slip featuring artwork from the Sword and Shield series. Inside players will find the following:

8 Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest Pokemon TCG packs

65 card sleeves with Alolan Vulpix art

45 energy cards

An illustrated player’s guide to the Silver Tempest expansion

6 x damage counter dice

A competition-legal coin-flip die

2 x Acrylic Pokemon status markers

An acrylic VSTAR marker

A beautiful collector box

A free code card redeemable on Pokemon TCG Live

Among the Pokemon cards you can hope to pull are Forest Seal Stone, a key part of Lost Box decks; Rayquaza VMAX, alt-art Unknown V, Regidrago V, and a full-art Waifu card, Serena. The set also features Lugia V and VSTAR, which are featured in prominent decks used in competitive play.

Tord Reklev, the Pokemon Play World Championship runner-up in 2022, used a Lugia / Archeops deck to great success and even won the 2022 Pokemon Latin American International Championship.

