Pokemon TCG collector hits “jackpot” with perfect starter trio

A particularly impressive set of Pokemon TCG cards is doing the rounds online after a collector proudly displayed three PSA-graded 10 cards featuring everyone’s favorite starters.

A Pokemon TCG collector has shocked the community at large, by showing off their “insane” collection of three PSA-graded 10 cards, namely the ‘E-card lotto trio’ featuring Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. this rare and coveted set still draws in a hefty price online.

As originally shared in a Reddit post by u/breakyourteethnow, each of the rare cards has been graded with the highest possible award, meaning they’re just about as good as these cards can ever get, and assuredly worth some decent money to any interested collectors.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the owner of the cards got involved in the conversation, with collector Qwachansey113 explaining the cards, saying, “Just for clarification: These were not random raw cards. They were BGS 10 Pristines I had owned for a while. Each had 9.5 Centering with 10 for the other subgrades.”

Article continues after ad

They continued by saying, “I thought the Centering grade was within 10 parameters so I had them reviewed under the graded card review process. The graders agreed. I agree it would be insane if they were just three raw cards that all got black labels but that was not the case.”

Other Pokemon TCG collectors are pretty amazed in the comments, both at the rarity of the cards and the impeccable condition, with one comment adding, “You are goated for this BL set. This is insane.”

Article continues after ad

Another comment explains some of the context behind the fan’s furor, saying, “These are freshly graded, from the 2002 E-card lotto which saw only 5000 of these promos printed. I don’t know if it’s 5000 total or 5000 of each copy but still incredibly rare.”

Either way, it’s not often fans can expect to see such rare cards so well preserved, so it’s no surprise that people are going wild online. If you want to bag yourself some cards, don’t miss out on the release of the Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box soon.